Hope is Just a Prayer Away

"The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light." ~ Isaiah 9:2

Are you living in the darkness of divorce, death, depression, or difficult circumstances? Are you in need of a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel? Isaiah promises that even in darkness, even in death itself, there is good ground for hope, for the power of God is able to restore life to His people even when they appear to be already dead!

Have you given up seeing light brought to bear in a “dark” church situation? Are there factions splitting people apart from each other into dark debates and despondency? There’s a great light shining! There’s a great light because a great Savior came. “Among them hath the light shined” (Is. 9:2, KJV). Among whom? This prediction was fulfilled when Christ preached along the Galilean seacoast (see Matt. 4:16); the light brought promise of deliverance for Israel. A new day had come!

The Savior is a great source of comfort to us too. Many live in the darkness of divorce or in the shadow of death. Some watch a loved one slowly disintegrate before their eyes. Others, in seemingly “perfect” circumstances, live in the deepest darkness of all - depression that nothing seems to penetrate! Listen to the Good News! There’s light at the end of the tunnel - look up and see Jesus standing there! Hear what He says: “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12).