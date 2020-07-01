Hearing From God

By Jill Briscoe

“The Lord’s voice will roar from Zion and thunder from Jerusalem! The lush pastures of the shepherds will dry up; the grass on Mount Carmel will wither and die.” ~ Amos 1:2 (NLT)

Have you ever wondered what God’s voice sounds like? Amos said, “The Lord’s voice will roar from Zion and thunder from Jerusalem!” (Amos 1:2). When God speaks, He means business. God had a message for His people, Israel, who were trying their best not to listen to Him! When that is the case, God finds someone like Amos, who first listens to God’s voice and then makes sure he does his share of roaring as he passes God’s message along!

God’s voice is the roar of a lion. Have you ever heard the Lion roar? Listen the next time you read the Scriptures. You won’t be disappointed. It isn’t hard to hear the Lord, for His roar demands our attention. It isn’t hard to understand His voice, for He makes sure we hear what He wants us to hear. It is wise to listen when the Lion roars!

Do you face a problem and need a solution? Are you in the middle of a dilemma? Are you in danger of compromising your high standards and don’t know where to look for guidance? Listen for the roar of the Lion in His Word. God is so much more eager to let us know what He thinks than we are to hear it! Make no mistake about it. God has spoken clearly in His Word. When His answer is clear, it will speak as loudly as the roar of a lion. If you’re open to it, He will make sure you hear Him.

Lord, thank You for speaking to me so clearly in Your Word. When I am wondering what I should do, which turn I should make, or what You have to say, remind me to turn to You and listen carefully for your response. Amen.