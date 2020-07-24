Our Heavenly Helper

“But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.” ~ John 14:26

Is your memory a thing you forget with? Are you good at remembering birthdays, wedding anniversaries, the names of your in-laws’ family? How about Scripture? Are you good at memorizing verses from the Bible?

We are told to hind God’s Word in our hearts and it will “check” us when we think of sinning (see Ps. 119:11). Jesus promised His disciples that He would send the Holy Spirit into their hearts to help them remember His words. That promise was for all disciples in all ages – people like you and me!

But even the Holy Spirit can’t help us remember what we’ve never taken the trouble to learn! Some people seem to think the Holy Spirit is a magic wand standing in the corner of our minds. When we are too lazy to learn something, we somehow expect Him to cheat for us by whispering the right answer in our ear. But He won’t do that. He never said He would. Our Lord said the Holy Spirit would be sent to teach us all things and would then help us to remember what had been taught.

Now I don’t know about you, but my memory needs help. It stands to reason that I might need heavenly help when it comes to heavenly things. But I must learn the spiritual concepts, do the studying, and work at the memorizing. Only then will my heavenly Helper aid in the recall of all that hidden treasure of wisdom in the vault of my heart.