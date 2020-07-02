Some Quiet Time with God

By Jill Briscoe

In the morning, O Lord, You hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before You and wait in expectation. ~ Psalm 5:3

The young mother asked me how she could keep sane when she lacked adult company all week long. Does anyone else feel the way I do?” she wondered aloud.

I told her about the time my husband and I lived in a very tiny house in England, and I was shut in with three preschoolers. By the end of each rainy day, I felt like an unraveled ball of yarn!

Prayer winds up the unraveled ball of yarn. But I had to find a place and a time for that to happen. I looked around my tiny house and found the place – then I had to find the time.

My packed calendar showed me that a regular time for prayer was impossible since each day’s schedule was so different. But I found twenty minutes here and ten minutes there and blocked them off. Writing on my calendar helped me to keep the divine appointment. God and I needed to be alone long enough for Him to wind the ball of yarn up again. It was good advice to seek more “adult” time, but I needed, above all else, to find more “God time.” And that, in the end, was what kept me sane! Are you feeling unraveled and hungry for some quiet time alone with God? Make a cup of tea, take your calendar, and mark those divine appointments along the way. Then, having found the time, why not pray about the place? After that, you can look forward to God winding you up again.

Lord, You are my source of rewinding and rejuvenation. Help me to see the opportunities to get away from the bustle of life and be in Your presence. I long for the peace and wisdom I find when I spend time with You. Amen.