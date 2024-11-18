Am I Enough?

"And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep his love is" (Ephesians 3:18, NLT).

You do your best but it’s not good enough.

You compare yourself to others, but you don’t come close.

You try and try but constantly seem to fall short.

Maybe you have a parent who criticizes everything you do, a boss you can’t seem to please, a child who doesn’t want to be around you. Most of us have had such an individual in our lives. Who is that person in your life?

Who tells you that you are too “this” or not enough of “that”? Before you believe you are not enough and have little to give, look at the source of your affirmation. Perhaps the problem is your source…not you.

Is your source unhappy with life? If so, they look through a cloudy smudgy lens, making them unable to see positive qualities.

Is your source criticized by someone else? If so, their personal tank may be void of any affirmation to give to you. They may want to give but may not have the energy, ability, or the know-how.

If you expect affirmation from the same empty source over and over, you will be disappointed over and over. Choose your source carefully; it is essential for your well-being.

The most reliable source is the One who created you. God knew His design for you before He created the world. And then He set you in the perfect place at the perfect time.

His design for you is perfect. And good. Your design is one-of-a-kind. You have a unique purpose, too. You are just right, and He is pleased. The Bible says you are His handiwork, His masterpiece.

You have the strengths and abilities to carry out His purpose at this point in your life. You are enough! Yes, you have some weaknesses, and that’s ok. Weaknesses are part of His design, too, because that’s where He shows His strength.

You are enough to love others…because He loves you with a love like no other.

The Bible is full of eternal affirmation from His heart to yours. His encouragement is all-present, all-love, all-truth. His opinion of you is like no other.

When you are filled with His words, you will see things through a crystal-clear lens. You will be amazed at the number of people carrying empty tanks, which are quite heavy. Help lighten their load by filling them with affirmation from your source…God’s unlimited supply.

You are and can give more than enough!

Read:

“I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness" (Jeremiah 31:3).

Reflect:

How do you define “enough”? How does God’s definition of you differ from the world’s standards?

What lies about your worth have you been believing? How can you replace them with God’s truth?

How can you remind yourself daily that you are enough because of God’s love?

Pray:

Heavenly Father, You are the source of unconditional love and compassion. Help me to see Your presence in my life, reminding me that I am not alone, and that I am valued and cherished by You. May I live confidently in Your will, Lord, knowing that I truly am "enough" in Your eyes. In Your precious name I pray, Amen.