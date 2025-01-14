Now...Then | Finding Hope Beyond Today

Maybe it’s my age but I’m not seeing life like I used to. I am no longer focused on now, or dreams and plans 10 years out, or 20 years. Instead, my focus is way beyond this life to then which grows sweeter and more full of hope each day.

Hope is seeing now through the lens of then.

Hope is living my purpose with urgency as there may not be 10 years or even tomorrow.

Hope is living with certainty that I was created for then, created as a citizen of heaven.

Hope is packing the important things to prepare for my permanent Home (valuing what God values, telling others about Him and the things I'm learning, sharing the fruit of His Spirit).

Hope is anticipating that 10,000 years of joy and peace with God and His family will only scratch the surface.

Hope is knowing Jesus is praying for me now while I live here.

Christ gives hope now because of then.

Christ gives hope when I hurt – He reminds me to look to then when all will be renewed.

Christ gives hope when I fall short – He reminds me of His surpassing strength.

Christ gives hope when I am lonely – He reminds me that He is always present, is trustworthy, is dependable, and that He is close.

Christ gives hope for then when difficulty tests my faith – He reminds me of the temporary-ness of heartache, concern, tears, rejection, and that not only did He experience every bit of it, but He overcame all of it including death itself.

Christ gives hope now because of then. Yes, the road is uphill, but the summit is getting closer, and it will be magnificent.

“My precious one,” He says, “Keep your face lifted to the higher ground, to Home. I see you and am guiding you.”

Colossians 3:1-4: "Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is your a life, appears, then you also will appear with him in glory."

Read:

"Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things" (Colossians 3:2).

Reflect:

How does an eternal perspective change the way I approach my current challenges?

What steps can I take to keep my focus on “Then” rather than “Now”?

Pray:

Lord Jesus, thank You for the promise of eternity with You. Help me to live with my heart fixed on heaven and my hope rooted in Your love. May Your eternal perspective guide my actions and give me peace in the present. Amen.