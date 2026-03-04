Are You Armed for the Battle of Life?

In this warm, faith-filled reflection, Lisa C. Whitaker invites readers into a community of everyday women learning to stand strong in Christ—armed with God’s Word for life’s real battles.

By Lisa C. Whitaker

It is Tuesday morning and one by one they filter in, finding their seat after grabbing a cup of coffee to give fuel to their thoughts. Some who come have infants swaddled to their chest, the lack of sleep manifesting on their faces. Some come chasing young children into the childcare rooms according to age, their hair wildly escaping out of their last-minute ponytails. Yet others have come who are navigating an empty nest; the frazzled look is long gone, but a new look of uncertainty takes its place. Others come whose hair has long turned gray and the wrinkles of raising kids, work, marriage, and life line their skin. They all have one thing in common: they are women who have come to strengthen their faith through the study of the Word of God.

Battles and Weapons

These women come giving priority to learning what God has for them. They all come wanting to leave a legacy that is held together, grounded in Christ Jesus. They all come eager to learn to fight for their families, and they are faithful to the task.

As I watch them each file in, I behold their faces and wonder what battles they have fought along the way. What stories could they tell of God’s faithfulness, His goodness? What dark valleys of defeat could they give voice to? As I watch, I ponder my own journey of life.

My kids have long left the nest, and the only laughter of children comes from my grandkids. I ask myself, “What is the legacy I am leaving?

