How Then Should We Pray?

When prayers seem unanswered, it can leave us confused and grieving. This reflection explores the difference between what God can do and what He wills to do, encouraging trust in His wisdom and perfect plan.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.rt of ou

By Denise Kohlmeyer

Why? Why didn’t God answer my prayers? He could have healed my brother. But He didn’t, and my brother died.”

This was the tearful lament of one woman in our evening Bible study. We were studying hope in the light of God’s promises. Mary shared how she had put her hope and expectation in God healing her brother, who was taken suddenly and seriously ill.

Mary knew God could take her brother’s broken body and make it whole again. But that was not what happened. After lingering on life support for more than a week, her brother died.

Mary was now more confused and at odds with God’s answer to her prayers and her expectations.

Therein lies Mary’s (and our) problem: there is a cataclysmic difference between can and will.

We know God can do all things, and nothing—nothing!—is impossible for Him. After all, we have a plethora of evidence in the Bible.

Nothing Is Impossible for God

He created everything out of nothing: light, earth, plants, animals, humans.

He parted a sea to allow two million refugees to flee from their enemy, then used that same sea to swallow up that enemy.

He made a bush to burn, but not be consumed.

He caused a desert rock to gush forth life-saving water.

He opened the wombs of barren women (Hannah, Leah, Elizabeth).

He turned ordinary water into vintaged wine.

He caused a young virgin to become pregnant.

He cured numerous infirmed people.

He raised numerous people from the dead.

Yes, God can do all things. Being omnipotent, He is more than capable.

But will He?

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