Let Us Pray!

In Scripture, you can find so many examples of people’s prayers, like Hannah pouring out her heart to God for a son or Paul praising God in prison until an earthquake set him free (1 Sam. 2; Acts 16:24–26). King David’s time of deepest prayer came not when he faced Goliath, but in the heartache of his own making after his affair with Bathsheba (Ps. 51). Like them, we all need to pray and seek God in our own times of need.

God is calling, “Come to Me.” He is inviting you into a deeper intimacy with Him as you sit in His presence, listen to His voice, tell Him your cares, and commune with Him in reverence and worship.

Are you looking for grace, joy, or peace? Turn these cries of your heart into prayers—prayers that will give you courage and strength for your soul. The greatest work God can do starts in the heart, so come and meet Him at His feet today. Seek what He may want to say to you. Borrow these words and turn them into your own prayers.

PRAYER FOR GRACE

Father, You are holy, humble, and gentle… oh, the beauty in that. Help me remember what true honor is and where it begins here in a heart of humility. How do I bring my heart to a place of humility? Where do I find it?

Jesus, in the worst time of Your life, You still submitted to Your Father’s will. Eventually, it brought glory, but it started at a cross of cruelty: “My God, My God, why have you forsaken Me?” Grant me grace in my own sufferings as I submit to You.

The Spirit dwells in me, beyond all my comprehension, someone who will take over for me if I let Him. Fill me and teach me to be still in Your powerful presence. Help me find humility and gentleness in submission to the Spirit.

Lord of all, do a work in me.

Show me Your glory, help me to see.

Change, restore, cleanse, redeem.

Then I will know Your love is seen.

Holy Spirit, take control of me.

“Wait patiently for the LORD. Be brave and courageous” (Ps. 27:14, NLT).

PRAYER FOR JOY

The joy of the Lord is my strength! You redeem me, save me, and heal me, now and in eternity. Help me to rejoice in the purpose and promises You have for me.

Jesus, You are everything, always, and forever. I love You, trust You, and adore You. This is where joy is found… in worship, in releasing all the good and all the sorrow up to You, putting my blessings and burdens in Your hands.

God, thank You for the trials. Help me to have joy even in the hardest times. When good comes, here or in heaven, all the glory is for You and from You. Life is hard, but You are good. I place my trust in You and take joy in Your presence within me, Your power over me, and Your angels all around. What an almighty God I serve.

Lord, lift my heart to higher ground, where life in You overshadows life on earth.

Thank You Father, praise You Jesus.

“Don’t be dejected or sad, for the joy of the LORD is your strength” (Neh. 8:10, NLT)!

PRAYER FOR PEACE

Help me this day to walk in Your way,

journeying upward and onward.

Rejoicing in hope, patient for grace,

looking above to eternity.

Lord, You offer Your hand of love

in exchange for a life filled with grief.

Open our eyes to see from above,

and fill our hearts with Your peace.

Holy Spirit, heavenly dove,

surround our souls with Your presence.

That’s the place we’ll be embraced

and feel Your comfort over us.

Jesus, we thank You, we rest in Your care,

You have done all that needs to be done.

Now speak to our hearts, send the help that we need,

You are the Father of all.

Lord, open our hearts to Your love.

“Now may the God of peace make you holy in every way, and may your whole spirit and soul and body be kept blameless until our Lord Jesus Christ comes again” (1 Thess. 5:23, NLT).

AMEN

God is the God of mercy, help, and hope. Let’s turn to Him each moment this day as we listen and obey. Thank You, Father, that we can pray. “Therefore, let us draw near with confidence to the throne of grace, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Heb. 4:16, NASB).