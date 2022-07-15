Praying for the "Right Stuff"

The "right stuff' Lord, I want to have the right stuff. I've seen it in the lives of so many of your children. I've seen the whisper of Your grace about their lives, a certain singleness of the mind, whether partnered or flying solo. I've seen the "right stuff" Lord, and I want it too!

It feels so familiar Lord, this "right stuff." I think that's because it reminds me so of You. You had it, Lord Jesus, didn't You? You had what it took to die for a world that didn't want to know You, didn't care to serve You, and didn't wait to hear You out before they hung You out to dry in the Mid-East noonday sun. The disciples recognized it as You headed for that cross beam. The Centurian bowed to it when he worshiped You as you hung above his head, loving him into belief. The dying thief recognized it when he cast that, last desperate, saving glance Your way and You stopped dying for us all just for a moment so you could prevent his head-long plunge into hell. Fancy taking him with You to Paradise. He must have been surprised!

The "right stuff" is You, Jesus. Strong and sure of what You believe. Loving God with a passion to please Him, serving and praising, and doing His will and never your own.

So take the wrong stuff away from me, Lord. My silly, worldly whims and caprices. The way I pamper and pet my inflated ego. The care I take of my selfish dreams and ambitions, putting my own health and welfare above others. Take away my futile efforts to impress, to hold the stage. Stop me in my tracks when I abuse my spiritual privileges. Give me Jesus, by His Spirit, Jesus in His simplicity, honesty, sincerity, integrity. Generous God, gift me with Christ until all I am and all I do delights and mirrors Him.

Then will my tarnished world see only Him, hear only His voice, feel only His love and compassion, and experience only His grace. May my family be aware of His presence because I walk through the door at night and bring Him home. May my co-workers know He's around because I clocked in. May my friends be surprised by the sense of His sweet company when we play together, walk together, laugh together, lunch together. Only Him, God - I want it to be only Him.

Then we'll get the job done won't we Lord? We will hurry up Your arrival - then perhaps You'll come before we have to die. It will be over and we'll have climbed the last hill, walked the last valley, written the last book, sung the last hymn, prayed the last prayer, cried the last tear, and confessed the last sin. And after the last will come first. The first look at Jesus as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. The first look around heaven - at the glassy sea, the golden throne, the rainbows around Your holy head. We'll see angles and the saints, the martyrs, and all the little people who had all the "right stuff." What a day that will be!

So use us to hasten Your coming. Hear our hearts, read our minds, take our wills and make them your own. Be Yourself to and through us Lord. For Your sake and the Gospel's. In Your dear, precious, holy, and cherished name. Amen.