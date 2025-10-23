Creating Alongside the Creator | The Arti of Presence with God

Creating Alongside the Creator

The Art of Presence with God

By: Danae Templeton

It’s too difficult to focus when I want to. My attention is a resource that is in short supply—a resource in high demand from social media companies, personal injury lawyers with billboards on the side of the highway, sugary snack package designers, news writers, small businesses selling embroidered sweatshirts or cute shoes with frogs on them or a special charm to dangle from my rearview mirror. I know that having my phone by my bed decreases the quality of my sleep; I charge it in my bedroom anyway. I know that keeping my phone on my desk distracts me from my work; the buzzing draws me away anyway.

When so much in our lives grabs at our attention, slowing down and taking space to focus and be present is critical. Our desire to create, to make something new alongside God, helps us to slow down and focus. It reflects His character. It is an invitation to be with Him.

What is Sub-Creation?

J.R.R. Tolkien invented a term that he called “sub-creation.” God Himself is the true and ultimate Creator. He created something from nothing, speaking the world into being. The gods in Tolkien and C. S. Lewis’s fictional worlds sang creation into existence, joined by the songs of all things. Yet we, as God’s creations, can participate in stewarding the world and loving His creation through sub-creation—creating from existing matter. Remixing it into something new...

Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →

Person holding a phone with digital magazine content

Flourish in Your Faith Like Never Before!

 We’re so grateful to have you as part of the Just Between Us community! Ready to deepen your faith and experience the full blessings of what we offer?

Introducing the digital Just Between Us Magazine.

Here’s What You’ll Receive as a Member:

📖 Weekly Issues Delivered to Your Inbox
Receive uplifting content designed to deepen your faith and guide you through life’s ups and downs. Each issue is delivered weekly straight to your inbox. 

📥 Practical Downloads & Devotionals
Enjoy exclusive tools and guides to enrich your spiritual journey.

💬 Community Connections
Engage in meaningful discussions, share prayer requests, and connect with like-minded women.

Bonus Articles & Behind-the-Scenes Insights
Access inspirational content and updates available only to our paid subscribers.

🎁 All this for just 77¢ a week!
Your membership supports our mission to spread biblical encouragement and equips women around the world to flourish in their faith.

Why Become a Member?

  • Stay Spiritually Nourished – Carve out moments of peace and inspiration with content tailored for Christian women.
  • Convenient & Accessible – Enjoy on-the-go digital access from your phone, tablet, or computer.
  • Affordable Encouragement – For less than the cost of a coffee a week, invest in your spiritual growth.

Join Us Today and Flourish in Your Faith!

Don’t miss out on weekly encouragement and timeless truth. Join thousands of women who are finding hope and strength through Just Between Us.

$40/YEAR (ONLY 77¢/week!)

 Become a Member Now