Essentials for the Stages of Life

Essentials for Life

Timeless Anchors to Steady Your Faith

By:  Shelly Esser

Life’s seasons shift constantly—sometimes bringing joy and excitement, other times ushering in loss, challenge, or uncertainty. From marriage to motherhood, ministry, empty nesting, and beyond, it becomes clear that no matter how unpredictable circumstances feel, God provides the essentials we need to walk with faith and hope.

Trust in the Lord anchors us when we can’t see what’s ahead. Prayer reminds us that we are never alone. God’s Word offers a sure foundation of wisdom and truth when life feels unstable. Encouragement from others—whether through a note, a phone call, or a friend’s timely presence—strengthens weary hearts. Worship shifts our focus from problems to God’s goodness. And gratitude helps us find joy in blessings, even in the hardest moments.

Through it all, one truth remains: God never changes. He is faithful, steady, and near in every season of life. As we grow in faith and rely on these essentials, we can face each stage—welcomed or uninvited—with courage, peace, and the assurance that we are never walking alone.

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine

Person holding a phone with mini-magazine content

Flourish in Your Faith Like Never Before!

 We’re so grateful to have you as part of the Just Between Us community! Ready to deepen your faith and experience the full blessings of what we offer?

Introducing the digital Just Between Us Magazine.

Here’s What You’ll Receive as a Member:

📖 Weekly Issues Delivered to Your Inbox
Receive uplifting content designed to deepen your faith and guide you through life’s ups and downs. Each issue is delivered weekly straight to your inbox. 

📥 Practical Downloads & Devotionals
Enjoy exclusive tools and guides to enrich your spiritual journey.

💬 Community Connections
Engage in meaningful discussions, share prayer requests, and connect with like-minded women.

Bonus Articles & Behind-the-Scenes Insights
Access inspirational content and updates available only to our paid subscribers.

🎁 All this for just 77¢ a week!
Your membership supports our mission to spread biblical encouragement and equips women around the world to flourish in their faith.

Why Become a Member?

  • Stay Spiritually Nourished – Carve out moments of peace and inspiration with content tailored for Christian women.
  • Convenient & Accessible – Enjoy on-the-go digital access from your phone, tablet, or computer.
  • Affordable Encouragement – For less than the cost of a coffee a week, invest in your spiritual growth.

Join Us Today and Flourish in Your Faith!

Don’t miss out on weekly encouragement and timeless truth. Join thousands of women who are finding hope and strength through Just Between Us.

$40/YEAR (ONLY 77¢/week!)

 Become a Member Now