Essentials for Life

By: Shelly Esser

Life’s seasons shift constantly—sometimes bringing joy and excitement, other times ushering in loss, challenge, or uncertainty. From marriage to motherhood, ministry, empty nesting, and beyond, it becomes clear that no matter how unpredictable circumstances feel, God provides the essentials we need to walk with faith and hope.

Trust in the Lord anchors us when we can’t see what’s ahead. Prayer reminds us that we are never alone. God’s Word offers a sure foundation of wisdom and truth when life feels unstable. Encouragement from others—whether through a note, a phone call, or a friend’s timely presence—strengthens weary hearts. Worship shifts our focus from problems to God’s goodness. And gratitude helps us find joy in blessings, even in the hardest moments.

Through it all, one truth remains: God never changes. He is faithful, steady, and near in every season of life. As we grow in faith and rely on these essentials, we can face each stage—welcomed or uninvited—with courage, peace, and the assurance that we are never walking alone.

