Evidence of God’s Fingerprints

By: Cherie Burbach

With the busyness of life, I am grateful for the times when I’m out in nature—specifically the beach. It is there that I can feel and hear God most strongly. As an artist, it is not too difficult for me to imagine Him painting the sunlight onto every wave, or mixing the blues on His palette to get the different shades of color that distinguish the water from the sky. Many days I can contemplate Him there, so much nearer than I can in the hustle and bustle of life.

Just For You

One day as I sat with my chair in the middle of the sand, feeling the warmth of the sun on my face and looking out at the water, I had the overwhelming thought that He had created one wave in particular—the one I kept staring at for its beauty and vibrancy—just for me. Not just so I and others could all appreciate it (although each of us could) but that He’d created it specifically because I would look out on a certain day and take in its wonder. In a sense, He’d made it for me.

Then, I wondered, what if every single aspect of this Earth—every tree and bird and color in a sunset—was made with one of us in mind? What if, as God created this world, He thought of each person who would ever live and made something that they, with all their unique likes and dislikes, would especially enjoy?...

