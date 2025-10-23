Seeing God’s Creativity in the Work of Your Hands

By: Lisa J. Larsen

Several years ago, being married to a science teacher with a penchant for summer boredom led us on a house-building adventure. We had summers free to break ground and get a house “under roof” so the contractors could move in to do their jobs once the school year began again. During the school year, we spent our weekends and evenings back on site to finish the work of design and construction.

Seeing God in Every Piece

It was in the progression of a house going from a hole in the ground to a place people could call home that I learned how God’s fingerprints are dusted off in the work of our hands. Every step of the process reminded me of the truth from

Genesis 1, that we are created in the image of God, a creative God. So, when we use our hands to create, whether it’s a painting, a musical score, a sermon, or a house, we see God in every piece and in the whole...

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →