The Lessons of Tabitha

Tabitha's story is so small, so simple, it is easy to miss. Acts 9:36-42 tells of a woman named Tabitha who helped the poor and widowed in her community of Joppa. Her kindness and mercy helped them in many ways. Sadly, she had fallen ill and died. When she died, a group of widows and poor friends tearfully summon Peter and show him the garments she had made and lovingly repaired. She treated the widows with dignity and lived out God’s Gospel to them. What would they do without her?

Peter asked everyone to leave the room. He then knelt and prayed and Tabitha came back to life. The miracle was so wonderful that revival broke out in Joppa. What can we learn from this story?

TABITHA WAS A DISCIPLE OF JESUS

In Acts 9:36, Tabitha is identified as a disciple of Jesus. Actually, the Greek word is the female form of the word for "disciple." This is the only place in the New Testament that it is used. Tabitha is the real deal. When you met Tabitha, you were meeting someone infused with faith in Jesus Christ; it radiated from her attitude, her life, and her words. And she had chosen to make her mission field Joppa’s poor and widows.

TABITHA LIVED LIFE TO THE FULL

Widowhood was fairly commonplace in Tabitha’s society. It was the responsibility of the early church to help women left with no one to care for them. Tabitha’s ministry was everything from babysitting, listening to heartaches, and sewing garments. She poured her life out daily to those who needed it most. Tabitha learned that finding abundant life meant giving herself away.

TABITHA INVESTED WISELY

Tabitha knew she couldn’t out-give God. Jesus said, "And if you give even a cup of cold water to one of the least of my followers, you will surely be rewarded" (Matt. 10:41-42). How significant can mending a coat or sewing a quilt be in the kingdom of God? Do the simple things matter? Of course they do. You may not see or know who benefits from your help, but God does. Those simple, generous acts become His aroma of grace in a hurting world.

Not many of us will be Peters. We will probably never miraculously heal the sick or raise the dead, but the ministry of simple grace is just as worthy and powerful. When you make a quilt or a dinner, send a card, or make an encouraging call, you are being Jesus’ disciple, living a life of purpose, and investing in God’s kingdom. Tabitha has a beautiful legacy we should all claim as our own.

Bible Verse: Matthew 10:42 (NIV)

“And if anyone gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones who is my disciple, truly I tell you, that person will certainly not lose their reward.”

Reflection:

In what simple ways can I serve my community, reflecting God’s love like Tabitha did?

Prayer:

Father, help me to see the value in the small acts of kindness I can offer. May my service reflect Your love to those around me.