Drawing Closer to God Through Journaling

Journaling invites us to slow down and uncover what lies beneath the surface of our hearts. As we write, we meet God in honesty and reflection, finding clarity, healing, and a deeper awareness of His presence in our everyday lives.

This article appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Andrea Tice

“What is making you anxious?”

As a facilitator of journaling workshops for military veterans, I ask questions like these to help participants begin the process of self-reflection. As participants begin writing their thoughts and feelings on paper, for many it is the first time they begin to see the tangible burdens on their hearts.

In a recent workshop, an older gentleman raised his hand to answer. As he began to open his mouth to speak, he promptly closed it. His whole body crumbled, and tears began flowing from his eyes. He covered his face with his hands, unable to speak.

He carried burdens in his heart that he was able to write on paper, but could not speak out loud. For some of us, our feelings and emotions can be difficult to verbalize.

When we put pen to paper, we can come face to face with what may be buried deep within. We can experience life twice—both in the moment and in reflection of that moment. Through the practice of journaling, we are given an avenue to gain clarity and direction to who we are. When we journal in fellowship with our Father, we are given an opportunity to cry out to God as we seek His guidance and reflect in His presence.

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