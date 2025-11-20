Where Do You See God? His Handiwork is in All Things

By: Lisa Elliott

I’m an outdoorsy kind of girl from way back. There is something about being in the out of doors, in the beauty of God’s creation, that awakens my soul.

It was, in fact, at a summer camp when I had an encounter with the Living God I’ll never forget. That’s when He first invited me into a personal relationship with Him. Overwhelmed with the love of God, and being so profoundly stirred with such deep emotion, it physically brought me to my knees. Afterward, I went and laid down in an open field and gazed into the night sky with a heart full of praise. I couldn’t help myself.

It is a tragic day when we lose the wonder of it all. It happens. We grow accustomed to things around us to the degree they become commonplace. We lose sight of the blessings that surround us each and every day. We stop listening for the heartbeat of God. We stop watching for all the ways He’s working around us. We can be so inundated with noise and demands that we don’t pause to step outside our front door to feel the sun on our faces. But, if we would simply stop long enough to look, listen, and breathe it all in, we would see that His fingertips are everywhere...

