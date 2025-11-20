Cultivating Gratitude in Everyday Moments

By: T. Windahl

Before God’s calling on our son Zach’s life was made clear, he managed a French bakery in a fun, lakeside town in Minnesota. That bakery soon became a favorite place for my husband and I to meet up with Zach or our friends.

One Saturday morning we were at the bakery with Zach enjoying our coffee, pastries, and conversation when an older gentleman stopped by our table. It seemed as if Zach knew him, and after saying hi to Zach he asked him the following question. “What are you thankful for today?” Zach answered him, and they talked a bit more. After the man left, Zach shared the backstory with us of what had prompted the man’s surprising question.

At the time, the bakery was new to the area. It had quickly become a popular spot, and people were willing to wait in line for a long time in order to buy their favorite French croissant or Macarone or Crepe Cake, etc.

While working one day, Zach was waiting on customers when he noticed the gentleman who had stopped by our table was waiting in line. Turns out he was a regular customer and a difficult one at that! During their interaction, Zach looked at him and asked him the following question because the gentleman was always so difficult and unfriendly, “What are you thankful for today?” When Zach shared this back story with Pete and me it deeply touched my heart.

I would love to know what the man first thought when he was asked the question; Zach could tell he was contemplating it. Did it stop him in his tracks? Did he think about it time and again? Before then, had he ever thought about things in his life to be thankful for? Did he become a thankful person because of a surprising question from a much younger person than he was?

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →