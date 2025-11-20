’Tis the Season for Peace

By: Ginger McPherson

I rushed out of the grocery store with bags in hand, not looking where I was going. On my mind was my daughter’s holiday school performance that started in an hour and a lengthy to-do list that included a messy house to clean, Christmas gifts to buy, and a family gathering to plan and host. I didn’t even see the gentleman in front of me until I collided full force into his cart, sending apples, butter, and a stalk of celery flying.

Of course, I apologized profusely. I collected my things as quickly as I could, too. But it did no good. The glum look on his face remained a permanent fixture. Under his breath, he mumbled, “‘Tis the season.” Then he sullenly soldiered on.

I walked away, but the man’s comment stuck with me. ‘Tis the season. I’ve heard those words spoken many times during this Christmas season—not with feelings of hope or with that rosy eagerness for the coming holiday festivities. Rather, I’ve heard it said out of frustration as a kind of catchphrase for the busyness, overwhelm, and frenzy that Christmas can often bring.

December, after all, does have its share of added work. From decorating to baking to holiday events, we as women tend to feel the pressure to do it all. We find ourselves exhausted, usually at the expense of our own personal sense of peace. We forget that the “reason for the season” is peace—our Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ. But even when we do remember, our realization that peace has taken a backseat only adds more guilt and pressure. Peace becomes one more thing we’re not getting done, an impossible goal we can’t quite reach.

If you find yourself feeling this way, too, I want to offer a little encouragement.

