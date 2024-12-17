Christmas Fruit Prayers for Your Prodigals

Fruit has always been popular Christmas gifts for the young and old alike throughout the years (although the young much prefer candy). As a child in the 1960s, I remember receiving juicy oranges and sweet popcorn balls from my Sunday school teachers for Christmas. Baskets filled with fresh fruit and fruitcakes made with bits of fruit, nuts, and spices were and still are a holiday favorite for many people.

This Christmas (and all year long) why not give the fruit of the Spirit from Gal. 5:22-23 for your prodigal through prayer? Below are some simple prayer prompts for each of the fruit of the Spirit mentioned in the book of Galatians. As you pray, add your prodigal’s name on the blank line. Make it personal by adding your own prayers for them pertaining to the fruit.

Pray the fruit of Spirit for others as well, and not just for your prodigals. You probably have several friends and family members who could benefit from your Christmas fruit prayers, especially during the holidays. If you send out Christmas greetings via cards, texts, etc., let them know you are praying for them.

Look up the reference verses and meditate on them as you pray about the specific fruit. The Holy Spirit will give you other ideas/insights into what to pray.

You can think of praying the fruit of the Spirt prayers like giving your prodigals and loved ones a fruitcake without the calories. And it will never go bad as these prayers have eternal value!

CHRISTMAS FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT PRAYERS

LOVE

Lord, I pray that Christ dwells in _______’s heart through faith. May they be rooted and grounded in the love of Christ (Ephesians 3:17).

JOY

Lord God, please restore _______ to the joy of Your salvation and give them a spirit of obedience to Your Word (Psalm 51:12).

PEACE

Give _______ the desire to seek and pursue peace and depart from any form of evil (Psalm 34:14).

PATIENCE

Thank You, Lord for Your patience toward _______. You desire all people to come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9).

KINDNESS

Lord, cause _______ to act justly, to love kindness and to walk humbly with You (Micah 6:8).

GOODNESS

May _______ cling to what is good and despise what is evil (Romans 12:9). I pray that _______’s thoughts, words and actions are in alignment with what Jesus said in Matthew 12:33-37 about the tree being known by its good fruit.

FAITHFULNESS

I pray _______ will know how faithful and righteous You are toward them (Deuteronomy 32:4).

GENTLENESS

Lord, soften _______’s heart and make them gentle like Christ (2 Corinthians 10:1). May they walk in a manner worthy of You, being humble and gentle, showing love to others (Ephesians 4:1-2).

SELF-CONTROL

Help _______ have self-control to resist the temptations of Satan and be aware of his tactics (1 Corinthians 7:5). Give _______ clear thinking, not giving the enemy a foothold which will lead to their downfall (Ephesians 4:27).

May God bless you as you grow in the Spirit by praying the fruit of the Spirit for your loved ones this Christmas and all year long—and don’t forget to pray the prayers for yourself as well

READ:

"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control" (Galatians 5:22-23).

REFLECT:

Who in your life needs to experience the fruit of the Spirit through your prayers?

How can you remain faithful in prayer for your prodigals and loved ones this season?

What specific fruit of the Spirit do you want to cultivate in your own heart this Christmas?

PRAY: