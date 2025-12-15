Finding Hope in Our Good, Good Father

Renewal in the Birth of God’s Only Son.

By: T. Windahl

During the Christmas season one year, my husband, Pete, was laid off from his job, where he had helped produce a documentary film about the biblical exodus out of Egypt. At the time, Pete had worked on the film for over a decade, and the news of his job loss was more than shocking to us.

Days after receiving this difficult news, our son, Zach, gave us a Christmas card. The simple message in glittery letters on the front of the card was: God is Good. It was the perfect truth to have as a banner over us and our circumstances, and I displayed the card on our kitchen table for weeks. Whenever I spotted the message on the card, hope stirred within me. No matter what lies our circumstances were shouting at us during that time, the truth that God is good always silenced them. For we believed that because God is good, He would be good to us.

One day back then, while Pete was combing the internet for job opportunities, a song playing at a national chain coffee shop interrupted his thoughts. The familiar lyrics spoke of God being a good, good Father. What? A Christian worship song was on their playlist? Pete could hardly believe what he was hearing. In that moment, heaven drew near to comfort and encourage him. . . restoring his hope that day.

