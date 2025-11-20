Seeking the Gift of Peace This Season

By: Barbara Latta

The day my brother called to tell me my mother needed to see an oncologist was anything but peaceful. After her diagnosis of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, we knew her days with us were short.

I stayed with Mom through her final days in hospice. She was ready to meet her Savior. There were days she begged Him to take her. When her breath stopped, I knew she stood before Jesus. Her homegoing was bittersweet because I hated to say good-bye, but even through my tears, I felt the gentle presence of the Holy Spirit. His peace surrounded me and I felt a deep calm that only Jesus could give.

When Jesus was born, angels declared, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” (Luke 2:14 NKJV)

That peace wasn’t simply the absence of conflict; it was the arrival of reconciliation between God and humanity. These words have been proclaimed for centuries. We see them on cards, hear them recited in movies, and sing carols about this message. Yet if we think of peace only as harmony among people or nations, we miss the heart of the message. God sent His Son to restore our relationship with Him; to forgive our sins and triumph over spiritual death.

We don’t have to look far to see that the world can seem dark to us at times. It’s easy to let negativity and division seep into our hearts. Yet, this Christmas season reminds us that God’s peace still reigns, and it begins inside each of us.

When we remember who we are in Christ and who we belong to, the negativity around us won’t infiltrate our attitudes and actions. Here are 5 ways you and I can build this guard around our hearts.

