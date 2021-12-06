With Every Christmas Card You Write

The Christmas of 1943 was a bittersweet season. American troops were fully engaged in World War II. Newspapers across the nation carried allies of casualties on a daily basis. Children's wish lists not only included dolls and toy trolleys, but pleas that Santa Claus would bring their daddy home alive.

With that as a backdrop to work, distinguished writer and historian Philip Van Doren Stern approached his annual task of sending Christmas cards with a bit more intention and creativity than was his custom. Stern wanted to encourage those he loved, so he wrote a short story and mailed it to his family, friends, and colleagues. The story concerned a young husband and father named George who suffers a downturn in his business and the possibility of going to prison for a crime he didn't commit. Wishing he'd never been born, George determines to take his own life. Fortunately, an angel shows up just in time to show George what a wonderful life he has by showing him what the world would be like without him. That glimpse of what might have been, and the overlooked blessings of reality, is what Stern means by the title of his story, "The Greatest Gift."

Yes, you know the story, but you probably know it by another name. When Hollywood director Frank Capra got a hold of Stern's Christmas card, he rewrote it into a screenplay called, "It's a Wonder Life!"

Wow! Imagine getting an original Christmas greeting like that! Powerful! Thought provoking! Moving! Perhaps even life-changing. Would you say the Christmas cards and letters you send could be described with words like that?

Christmas cards are much more than a cultural tradition. They are a natural opportunity to encourage those in your sphere of influence as you allow your faith to leak a little from your pen and keep "the reason for the season" alive.

There's no way we can compete with Philip Stern. But we can approach our Christmas cards this year with a fresh understanding of the power of our pen. It could be that the money you spend on cards and postage may very well be the most redemptive money you spend all year. Christmas cards are much more than a cultural tradition. They are a natural opportunity to encourage those in your sphere of influence as you allow your faith to leak a little from your pen.

Here are ten suggestions for using your Christmas cards as tools to reach out spiritually to your family and friends:

1. If you can, choose a religious theme for your family cards. Puppies in the snow and Santa's reindeer may be cute, but what do they have to do with the essence of the season, especially to the non-Christians on your list? Christian images and symbols are a subtle way to keep "the reason for the season" alive.

2. Each year, add to your Christmas card list the names of non-Christians you have met during the past year (include your neighbors and work associates). As you address their cards, pray that God would use you to bring them into an eternal relationship with Him.

3. If you purchase generic cards that merely say "Seasons Greetings" or "Happy Holidays," be sure the inscription you add mentions Jesus' birth or God's love. Also include how much you thank the Lord for their friendship.

4. If you write a form letter, try not to brag about your exotic vacations and your kids' brilliant achievements. Not everyone can relate. In addition to summarizing your life at home and work, admit to a struggle or two, and ask your friends and family to pray for you.

5. At the bottom of your "personal" letter, write a few lines in longhand making reference to the one to whom it's addressed. Communicate that you care.

6. Never simply sign your name to a card. People who receive your card want a greeting from you, not just the card sentiment.

7. If you have the time and ability, why not create your own card? Personalized greetings that evidence time, energy, and a creative touch are gifts in themselves. Or let the kids create some cards this year.

8. Perhaps you would enjoy trying to write an original Christmas poem, a story, a free-verse reflections of the season, or an original carol to a familiar tune. Your friends and family will appreciate your attempt to be personal. Remember, your Christmas card is a unique pulpit from which to speak.

9. If you send a family photo as your card, don't just sign your name or settle for the embossing process the company does. On the back of your photo card you could identify each person in the picture by name and a prayer request for them along with something good that has happened in his or her life. Or you could write a personal note to each card recipient thanking them for their friendship and letting them know you are praying for them in the year ahead.

10. When is the last time you wrote out your testimony? Could you briefly describe the difference Jesus' birth has made in your life? Perhaps your 'gospel' is worth enclosing in your card to some who are unaware of your pilgrimage of faith. But with this and all other suggestions, don't preach or be long-winded. Brevity is a gift all its own.

Come the first day of December our family starts to play festive Christmas music. I love it all: Handle, George Winston, even Bing Crosby! And in a few days I'll be curled up on the couch in our family room in front of a blazing fire with the stereo cranked up, addressing cards. But in spite of what Bing may be crooning in the background, with every Christmas card I write I won't simply be saying "may your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white." I'll be attempting to say something a bit more significant. I hope you will too.