In Upper Rooms

In this heartfelt reflection, readers are invited into the Upper Room to rediscover Christ’s nearness, His promises, and the peace that still steadies anxious hearts.

By Sandy Mayle

My father was a good and godly man, but not very warm and approachable. He had another good and godly man as a friend, though, who would pay attention to a little girl and take her on his lap and speak kindly to her.

Walt and his wife Betty attended our church. Walt was quiet and smelled wondrously like his dairy farm. They’d never had a daughter, so I became his girl. A match made in heaven!

One day, when I was perhaps seven, I heard that Walt and Betty were leaving. They were selling the farm and he was taking a job several hours away. I was sad and bewildered that someone I loved could just up and exit like that.

To my recollection, he never talked with me about it. I doubt he realized the depth of my attachment to him or felt the need to explain anything to me. I’m sure Betty and Walt said good-bye to us, but I never felt closure. My dear friend, the substitute dad I loved, was just… gone.

Putting On His Coat and Hat

If someday my Bible is taken away from me and I’m allowed to keep only a few pages, I think I’d keep John 13–17. One reason is because Jesus knew that the cross, the tomb, the resurrection, and His return to heaven was imminent. He was going away. So, in those final hours, as He and His disciples celebrated the Passover in the Upper Room, He intentionally prepared His friends for His leaving and addressed their fears and confusion.

