Loyal to the End—The Women at the Tomb

There’s a verse that keeps circling back to my heart, confronting me with a pointed and uncomfortable question. You might be familiar with it. Normally it hides in the shadow of the resurrection, tucked away, serving only as a detail designed to establish the setting. But it’s a weighty truth worth considering year-round. “When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go to anoint Jesus’ body” (Mark 16:1).

This simple act is an unsuspecting biblical gem mentioned in all four gospels. It doesn’t command our attention, but don’t let its unsuspecting nature fool you. It is deeply applicable to all of us.

The women arrived that morning to anoint the body, which is a fancy way of saying they wanted to suppress the stink of decaying flesh. Bringing spices to a burial site was considered a final act of devotion toward a loved one. And these women were devoted. But the deeper message is what they believed that morning. They were absolutely convinced that Jesus was dead. Otherwise, they would have left the aromatic herbs at home. So, why is that important? Simply put: Despite confusing circumstances, these women remained loyal to Jesus.

They continued to love and serve Jesus even when it didn’t make sense to do so anymore. They, like the disciples, believed Jesus was the Messiah. His death, however, dashed their hopes. Can you imagine their distress when their three-year journey ended at the cross? If anyone had reason to be confused, or even angry at Jesus, it was these early followers.

Yet, these women showed up at the tomb with spices. Though life went topsy-turvy, they were not deterred. Likely, their emotions were all over the map, but their loyalty wasn’t.

This beautiful act of devotion leaves me pondering tough questions. What do I do when dealt with confusing circumstances? How do I respond to unmet expectations? Especially painful ones? How conditional is my loyalty to Him?

That is the question that continues to confront me.

I want to say I would have shown up that morning with spices, but I fear I would have rolled over and gone back to bed. Who wouldn’t need more sleep after a weekend like that? If everything I believed about Jesus had been abruptly turned upside down, I am not sure my loyalty would have remained intact.

These women humble me. It took courage to go to the tomb and face the uncertainty looming around His death. It also took a selfless commitment to Him. Clearly, Jesus had done enough for them already. Enough! They didn’t need Him to do one single thing more. That’s why confusing circumstances didn’t derail them.

What about me? Don’t I need more, expect more, and often feel entitled to more? What if Jesus never did another thing in my life from this point forward? Would what He has already done be enough?

I am sure these women would have welcomed His reign as an earthly king. They would have appreciated another miracle or some life-altering healing, but none of that was necessary. Jesus had already done enough.

Their loyalty was not conditional.

These women have challenged me, and hopefully you, too! Let us learn to face our tombs of uncertainty like them—with a fistful of spices.

FOR FURTHER STUDY

📖 Read:

💭 Reflect:

What part of their story challenges your own view of loyalty to Jesus?

What uncertainty are you facing today?

What is one tangible way you can display your loyalty to Him?

🙏 Pray:

Lord, even when I don’t understand Your plan, help me stay near to You with a heart of devotion.