We Can Always Trust in God’s Good Plan

From Good Friday sorrow to Easter victory, discover how the Cross reveals God’s redeeming love and the promise that even suffering is transformed through Christ’s resurrection hope.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Crista Moriah Simonowich

Are you puzzled by the way your life is unfolding? Is this season uncomfortable?

I can relate to these feelings!

On Good Friday last year, I was seated in the conservatory of a local spot, drinking a half sweet coffee to intentionally mark the bitterness of the Cross.

My mom had gifted me “Loved to Life,” a Lenten devotional written by Ann Voskamp. Despite my scarce reading in the weeks leading up to this particular weekend, I skipped ahead to the portion covering the day of Passion—highlighting and annotating amidst the sound of fountains and birds.

God writes challenges as part of our narrative—and Jesus’ life was no exception. Maybe you’re wondering how your story parallels such a moment in history. Want to pause and ponder the sacredness of the Crucifixion with me today?

Ironically, the brutality, death, and burial all those Fridays ago really made way for the most beautiful and “good plan” ever accomplished.

Isaiah 53:10 declares it so: “But it was the Lord’s good plan to crush him and cause him grief. Yet when his life is made an offering for sin, he will have many descendants. He will enjoy a long life, and the Lord’s good plan will prosper in his hands” (NLT).

This sheds a unique light on our thought process—and idea of goodness—when different scenarios pop up for us. I don’t know about you, but my definition of an acceptable plan is usually much, much different than what heavenly wisdom orchestrates.

Does “good” to you typically exclude the grittiness of struggle, heartbreak, trials?

Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

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