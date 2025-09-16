Walk in Truth, Live in Joy

Walk in Truth, Live in Joy

How God’s Word Steadies Us In a Post-Truth World

By: Marci Dittmer

When the headlines feel chaotic and culture blurs right from wrong, where do we anchor our hearts? In a world increasingly defined by personal feelings and shifting opinions, God’s truth never changes.

Gaius, a believer in the early church, shows us what it looks like to live this out (3 John). He didn’t just know the truth—he treasured it, acted on it, and demonstrated it through love and hospitality toward others, even strangers.

Walking in truth isn’t passive. It means aligning our thoughts, words, and actions with God’s Word. And when we live this way, joy naturally follows—a joy not tied to circumstances, but rooted in the unshakable presence of Christ. Happiness may rise and fall with life’s ups and downs, but joy in Christ remains steady.

This challenges us to ask: Are we merely holding knowledge of God’s truth, or are we actively walking in it through love and service? In a post-truth world, we are called to be women whose lives reflect God’s Word, walking in truth and living in the lasting joy only Christ can provide.

Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine

Read the Full Article in the Magazine

