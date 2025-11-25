What Can We Learn from The Battle Strategies God Gives for Victory?

In this present world, battles surround us; they are part of our lives here on earth. We can’t go through life without facing medical, cultural, spiritual, relational, financial, and other kinds of battles.

Recently, while thinking of my own current health battles, I was reminded of some battles in the Bible. Different men—Joshua, Jehoshaphat, and David—led these different battles, and we can learn unique lessons from each one. Reading those accounts once again, I also noted the various battle strategies God provided for His people.

Joshua’s Battles

The gates of Jericho were closed because of fear of the Israelites, and no one was coming out or going in. It was during those days when God told Joshua that He had delivered Jericho into his hands: the city, the king, and the fighting men. He then gave Joshua the following battle strategy regarding Jericho in Josh. 6:3–5:

March around the city once with all the armed men. Do this for six days. Have seven priests carry trumpets of rams’ horns in front of the ark. On the seventh day, march around the city seven times, with the priests blowing the trumpets. When you hear them sound a long blast on the trumpets, have the whole army give a loud shout; then the wall of the city will collapse and the army will go up, everyone straight in.

What an unusual strategy for battle! Yet the wall surrounding Jericho did indeed fall after Joshua and the others obeyed God’s clear instructions. They were victorious in battle!

For Joshua’s next battle at Ai, though, God’s instructions were different. He said — “You shall do to Ai and its king as you did to Jericho and its king, except that you may carry off their plunder and livestock for yourselves. Set an ambush behind the city” (Josh. 8:2). New battles for Joshua and his men required new strategies.

Jehoshaphat’s Battle

When a vast army was coming against Jehoshaphat, he inquired of the Lord, proclaimed a fast for all Judah, and every town in Judah came to seek the Lord with him.

During that time, the men of Judah and their families came and stood before the Lord at the temple, as Jehoshaphat cried out to God for help. After praying, the spirit of the Lord came upon one of the men, and God gave His battle strategy for Jehoshaphat through him. He said:

Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s. Tomorrow march down against them. . . . You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you, Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Go out to face them tomorrow, and the Lord will be with you. (2 Chron. 20:15b–17)

Jehoshaphat and all the people of Judah and Jerusalem then worshiped the Lord.

The next morning, Jehoshaphat appointed men to sing to the Lord and praise Him at the head of the army. He also obeyed the Lord’s battle strategy. What was the result?

As they began to sing and praise, the Lord set ambushes against the men of Ammon and Moab and Mount Seir who were invading Judah, and they were defeated. The Ammonites and Moabites rose up against the men from Mount Seir to destroy and annihilate them. After they finished slaughtering the men from Seir, they helped to destroy one another . . . There was so much plunder that it took three days to collect it (2 Chron. 20:22–23, 25b).

When Jehoshaphat was obedient to God’s battle plan, victory and more were theirs.

David’s Battles

In 2 Samuel 5, when the Philistines heard that David had been anointed King over Israel, they went to look for him. But David learned they were looking for him and went to the stronghold.

The Philistines were spread out in the Valley of Rephaim when David asked the Lord if he should attack them and if He would deliver them into his hands. The Lord told David that He would, so David and his men went and defeated them.

Later, the Philistines spread out in the Valley of Rephaim again, and David again inquired of the Lord. This time, the Lord gave him a different battle plan:

Do not go straight up, but circle around behind them and attack them in front of the poplar trees. As soon as you hear the sound of marching in the tops of the poplar trees, move quickly, because that will mean the Lord has gone out in front of you to strike the Philistine army. (2 Sam. 5:23b–24)

What was the end result? David “struck down the Philistines all the way from Gibeon to Gezer” (v. 25b).

Different battles for Joshua and David called for different strategies from the LORD. When they were obeyed, victory was theirs.

General Battle Strategies

Looking at all these battles as a whole, I discovered general battle strategies found in these stories, too—ones we can apply in our lives today:

Seek God.

Pray.

Fast (if physically possible).

Worship God/Sing Praises.

Trust God.

Obey God’s Battle Strategies (which might be given during a time of prayer or Scripture reading or through a clear nudging from the Holy Spirit).

Personal Battle Strategies

Looking back, I recall some of the battle strategies that God gave me years ago amidst four different cancer journeys. Two of the strategies were to expectantly wait on God for healing and to expect God to be loving and kind. God also inspired me with a song back then. Here is a little sample from it: “Through the fire, I will seek You, Through the fire, I will bow before Your throne. Through the fire I will worship, Worship You for You are God alone . . . And I’ll be comin’ out gold, I’ll be comin’ out gold . . . This I know.”

We are not home yet, so there will be more battles to fight. With every new battle we encounter, may we ask God for His battle strategies that will enable us to be victorious when we obey them, just as Joshua and the others were. All for the glory of God!

For Further Study:

📖 Read:

2 Chronicles 20:1–30. Explore Jehoshaphat’s battle with overwhelming odds and God’s unique strategy through worship and faith.

2 Samuel 5:17–25. See how David sought God’s guidance in multiple battles and obeyed His strategies for triumph.

💭 Reflect:

The men in these biblical accounts trusted God, prayed, worshiped, and obeyed His instructions. Which of these steps feels most challenging for you today, and why?

How have you experienced God’s guidance or “battle plan” in your own life? Consider past victories or lessons learned through obedience.

🙏 Pray:

Lord, help me to seek You first in every battle I face. Give me wisdom to hear Your instructions and the courage to obey, even when Your ways seem different from my own. Strengthen my trust in You, and remind me that the victory belongs to You. May my life reflect Your glory as I follow Your strategies faithfully. Amen.