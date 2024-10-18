In our current culture, what does it mean to be patriotic? And if our nation is divided along political lines, what does a patriotic Christian look like? And regarding that division, whose side is God on?

In our church, “The 14” is the name of a group of women who pray for other women in our congregation. By dividing our membership, fourteen is the number of women who are prayed for each week on a rotating basis. We are a diverse group of ages and backgrounds, and we really enjoy our time together

Then came the US presidential election of 2020.

In 2020 it was clear from watching Facebook and other social media that Evangelical Christians were as divided along political lines as the rest of the country, and so too was our little group.

Do we support Donald Trump to “Make America Great Again” and honor God by supporting anti-abortion legislation? Or is the rise of Christian Nationalism a concern because following Donald Trump is seen as a stumbling block to non-believers?

So, how do we know whose side God is on?

Carmen Joy Imes suggests an answer in her article Whose Side is God on? An Inauguration Day Reflection. She looks to the book of Joshua (Joshua 5:13). When faced with a battle to enter the land God had promised, a Commander of the Lord’s army appears and Joshua asks him. “Whose side are you on”?

He answers: “Neither.”

Really, neither? Imes points out that God was not on their side, and he isn’t on ours either.

As people, we have the tendency to have opinions and agendas, and we expect God to support our point of view. But it is our job to fit into God’s plans not expect Him to fit into ours. It’s up to us to decide if we are on God’s side.

Recently, I was having a difficult time. I was feeling overwhelmed and needed a listening ear. Over a cup of coffee in a private conversation with one of the members of the 14, I was able to be vulnerable and open regarding my struggles. How did it impact our conversation that she was on one side of the political aisle and I was on the other?

Not at all.

So how did the election impact our 14 group? Some of us voted for one presidential candidate and others the candidate of the opposite party. But we remained a cohesive supportive group regardless of the differences of opinion.

How? By prayer. What did God tell us to do regarding our enemies? Pray for them. Matthew 5:44 says: “But I tell you love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven.”

The 14 is a group of prayer warriors who not only pray for the women in our church but for each other. When you look up from a time of prayer into the face of the woman who just prayed for your Tuesday oncology appointment, it’s hard to see the face of an enemy.

Maybe that’s why God told us to pray for our enemies to change OUR vision.

The election of 2020 is long past, but we are once again in an election year. So how does a patriotic Christian vote in a divided nation? The point is that the vote is cast.

And it’s up to us to choose to be on God’s side.

Bible Verse:

"But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you" (Matthew 5:44).

Reflection Questions:

How do you feel when you encounter differing political or spiritual beliefs? How do you think God wants you to respond?

In what ways can you focus on being on God's side rather than trying to fit God into your agenda?

How does prayer change your perspective toward those who disagree with you?

Prayer:

Lord, help me to align my heart with Yours. When faced with division, let me seek unity over uniformity and remember that my true calling is to love. May my prayers change my vision and my actions bring peace. Amen.