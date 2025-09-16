A Script I Preach to Myself

A Script to Preach to Myself

Replacing the Enemy’s Lies with God’s Truth

By: Lysa TerKeurst

I’ll never forget the first time someone told me I was ugly. I was just a little girl, but her words felt like a verdict over my entire being. Shame flushed my face, and in that bathroom mirror, I didn’t just see flaws—I saw someone unworthy. The most heartbreaking part was that I agreed with her.

Years later, I’ve learned how easily the enemy’s lies slip into those vulnerable spaces. His whispers sound familiar: “You aren’t enough.” “If only you were…” “Why can’t you just…” When our insecurities echo those lies, they can feel like truth. But they are not. Jesus reminds us that the enemy is the father of lies (John 8:44). God, on the other hand, never condemns. He leads us with love and conviction, not accusation.

This is why we must preach God’s Word to our own hearts. When the enemy says we’re inadequate, Scripture reminds us we are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14). When shame shouts that we’re unlovable, God whispers that nothing can separate us from His love (Romans 8:38–39).

Every time we replace lies with truth, we silence the accuser and stand firm in our identity in Christ. In Him, we find strength to overcome insecurity and live with the confidence that comes from God’s Word.

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women to live in truth and freedom.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine

Person holding a phone with mini-magazine content

Flourish in Your Faith Like Never Before!

 We’re so grateful to have you as part of the Just Between Us community! Ready to deepen your faith and experience the full blessings of what we offer?

Introducing the digital Just Between Us Magazine.

Here’s What You’ll Receive as a Member:

📖 Weekly Issues Delivered to Your Inbox
Receive uplifting content designed to deepen your faith and guide you through life’s ups and downs. Each issue is delivered weekly straight to your inbox. 

📥 Practical Downloads & Devotionals
Enjoy exclusive tools and guides to enrich your spiritual journey.

💬 Community Connections
Engage in meaningful discussions, share prayer requests, and connect with like-minded women.

Bonus Articles & Behind-the-Scenes Insights
Access inspirational content and updates available only to our paid subscribers.

🎁 All this for just 77¢ a week!
Your membership supports our mission to spread biblical encouragement and equips women around the world to flourish in their faith.

Why Become a Member?

  • Stay Spiritually Nourished – Carve out moments of peace and inspiration with content tailored for Christian women.
  • Convenient & Accessible – Enjoy on-the-go digital access from your phone, tablet, or computer.
  • Affordable Encouragement – For less than the cost of a coffee a week, invest in your spiritual growth.

Join Us Today and Flourish in Your Faith!

Don’t miss out on weekly encouragement and timeless truth. Join thousands of women who are finding hope and strength through Just Between Us.

$40/YEAR (ONLY 77¢/week!)

 Become a Member Now