A Script to Preach to Myself

By: Lysa TerKeurst

I’ll never forget the first time someone told me I was ugly. I was just a little girl, but her words felt like a verdict over my entire being. Shame flushed my face, and in that bathroom mirror, I didn’t just see flaws—I saw someone unworthy. The most heartbreaking part was that I agreed with her.

Years later, I’ve learned how easily the enemy’s lies slip into those vulnerable spaces. His whispers sound familiar: “You aren’t enough.” “If only you were…” “Why can’t you just…” When our insecurities echo those lies, they can feel like truth. But they are not. Jesus reminds us that the enemy is the father of lies (John 8:44). God, on the other hand, never condemns. He leads us with love and conviction, not accusation.

This is why we must preach God’s Word to our own hearts. When the enemy says we’re inadequate, Scripture reminds us we are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14). When shame shouts that we’re unlovable, God whispers that nothing can separate us from His love (Romans 8:38–39).

Every time we replace lies with truth, we silence the accuser and stand firm in our identity in Christ. In Him, we find strength to overcome insecurity and live with the confidence that comes from God’s Word.

