Believe It!

What if you lose your house to a fire? Or lose your investments to a market crash? What if you lose your health to a scary diagnosis? Or lose your freedoms to the government? What if you lose your spouse to death?

We have many concerns – concerns that carry dark emotions like anxiety, fear, and doubt.

Emotions can be huge. And heavy. And loud.

All emotions are important and should not be ignored. They have something to show us…when we stop to look.

The root of anxiety, fear, and doubt is found in the answer to this question...

What am I not believing about God’s character and promises in this situation?

Does it surprise you that you might be thinking something like this...

I don’t believe God’s wisdom is greater than this problem.

I don’t believe God’s provision will be enough for me.

I don’t believe God’s love is deeper than my loss.

I don’t believe God’s presence is closer than my concern.

I don’t believe God’s dependability can be trusted.

I don’t believe God’s strength is unwavering.

I don’t believe God’s protection is secure.

I don’t believe God’s will is best.

I don’t believe God’s vantage point is far above this world.

I don’t believe eternity with God is greater than the experiences of earth.

Which quality of God do you need to remember and believe in with all your heart today? Learn of it. Lean on it.

Authority

Compassion

Dependability

Faithfulness

Forgiveness

Friendship

Gentleness

Glory

Goodness

Grace

Help

Hope

Humility

Infinite

Justice

Kindness

Knowledge

Love

Majesty

Mercy

Patience

Peace

Perspective

Power

Protection

Provision

Purpose

Redemption

Righteousness

Sacrifice

Shepherd

Sovereignty

Splendor

Strength

Stronghold

Trustworthiness

Truth

Unchangeable

Warrior

Wisdom

Find courage in who God is. He is extending His greatness to you today. Will you grasp it?