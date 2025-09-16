Comparison is Depleting Our Faith

By: Andrea Tice

I sat on the couch in my pajamas, spoon in hand, watching a national event unfold on television. One of the leaders on stage had grown up in my same neighborhood. She graduated just a year ahead of me, and now she carried herself with such elegance and accomplishment. My first thought was, What have I done with my life?

A quick search confirmed all her achievements—degrees, positions, honors. Impressive, yes, but as I read more, I realized something surprising: I didn’t actually want her life. Her journey was hers, not mine. In that moment, I recognized how silly comparison can be. Instead of envy, I chose to feel joy that someone from my community had reached such a platform.

Comparison, though natural, becomes dangerous when it defines our worth. Social media feeds and polished success stories are just highlight reels. We see mountaintops but not valleys, victories but not struggles. When we measure ourselves against illusions, we risk losing sight of our identity in Christ.

Paul reminds us in Philippians 3:8–9 that true worth is found not in earthly success, but in knowing Christ. In Him, we find freedom from comparison, contentment in Christ, and confidence in the unique calling God has placed on our lives.

