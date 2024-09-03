Free Falling Through Fear

Because I’m afraid of heights, I almost missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see some of the most beautiful scenery Colorado has to offer.

My husband, David, and I won an all-inclusive dream vacation to a luxurious resort in Colorado Springs, including access to one of the resort’s excursions. While I was dreaming of a relaxing spa day with fancy finger sandwiches and hot tea for lunch, my adventure-loving husband discovered an elite ziplining course—and his mind was made up. I hadn’t seen many opportunities excite him like this, so I gave in and registered us for the high-flying adventure that would propel us over a canyon and series of waterfalls. The course included ten ziplines in total—with the longest around 1,800 feet, plus a good bit of moderate hiking, Indiana-Jones style rope suspension bridges, and a pretty significant rappel.

Just reading the description was enough to throw me into a panic.

As we approached the first zipline, I could not hear anything the instructor said over the bass drum beating in my chest. Hot tears stung my eyes as my breath quickened and my body’s involuntary panic response kicked into high gear. I was terrified and basically paralyzed. I didn’t think I could move one inch, much less make it to the next stop. David whispered in my ear, his tone sure and steady, “Honey, you’ve got this! You are braver and stronger than you think you are!”

My soul knew he was right even though my trembling hands didn’t. Just as fear threatened to steal the moment and the view, my feet found just enough strength to step off the platform and allow gravity to do the rest. What came next was breathtaking, both in the natural beauty I saw below and in the supernatural exhilaration of trusting God so completely.

FEAR PRECEDES BRAVERY

We all want to be brave. Just hearing the word brave pulls on something deep inside of us, a longing for it to be present and true. Yet we so often assume that bravery is reserved for a select few and we aren’t on that list. Each of us must eventually face opportunities to be brave despite our fear.

These low places are often some of the hardest: an unexpected diagnosis, a crumbling marriage, deep loss and grief, financial stress, the loss of a job, the deep sting of rejection, a child in crisis, or even a crisis of faith. But bravery is also discovered in the common moments of our ordinary lives. The kid who keeps falling off their bike but finds enough courage to try again. The friend who starts a hard conversation because they care enough to share the truth. The woman unexpectedly starting her life over who walks into the interview despite being told she doesn’t have all the qualifications.

Fear does not disqualify us from being brave. Instead, it sets the stage. Why? Because fear precedes bravery. You simply cannot have one without the other.

NEVER ALONE IN YOUR FEAR

Psalm 23 is the first chapter in the Bible I memorized as a child, and it’s become the soundtrack to some of my life’s most fear-filled moments. This ancient Hebrew poem penned by King David describes the darkest of valleys where God walks with us. We are never left to navigate our fear alone. Even when we find ourselves drowning in hurt or stress, when we aren’t sure how to muster the strength to take another step, or when the unexpected winding road doesn’t appear to have an end, we can press on, regardless of how afraid we are, because He is the one leading us forward. He is our shepherd.

A little more than halfway through our ziplining adventure, we reached the “point of no return”—the final place where you could opt out and hike back down the mountain. Once you passed this point, the only way down was to finish the course. We could see what was ahead: the longest zipline yet and several custom-built rope and wood suspension bridges swinging in the wind over a deep canyon. I watched as half of our group tapped out and started their hike, and every logical thought in my mind screamed at me to join them. The four of us who remained knew there was no going back. I also knew that if fear won, I would lose.

Before we made our final descent to the bottom of the mountain, I glanced behind me, so grateful I didn’t quit. I may not have ever stopped being afraid, but the fear didn’t stop me. Somewhere it had grabbed the hand of bravery and wouldn’t let go.

GOD'S POWER IS STRONGER THAN YOUR FEAR

The first verse of Psalm 23, says, “The LORD is my shepherd; I have what I need” (Ps. 23:1, CSB). We are braver and stronger than we think we are because He has all the courage and strength we need. He gives us everything we need.

Are you peering over the edge of a cliff right now or standing with one foot on a narrow bridge, waiting for the courage to take your next step? Are you scared of the steps in front of you, the challenge you are facing, the opportunity that’s come your way? Remember, just as God held me up and moved me forward on that zipline course (and every other terrifying journey He’s taken me on), He’s with you too.

Psalm 23 goes on to say, “Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life” (Ps. 23:6a, CSB). Not only is God with you, but His goodness and faithful love are also coming along behind, chasing you down, relentlessly pursuing you. They are your constant travel companions.

God met me on that zipline course to remind me that He walks with me when I’m afraid and His power is always stronger than my fear—and He’ll do the same for you. I invited that chapter to be written, but I’ve experienced plenty of terrifying chapters I did not choose.

Perhaps you didn’t ask for your current chapter either, and maybe you would never volunteer for those circumstances, these trials, or that fear again. But I’m confident of one thing: God is with you, offering you everything you need to be brave in your fear.

Bible Verse:

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me" Psalm 23:4 (NIV).

Prayer:

Lord, in the midst of my fears, I trust that You are with me. Even when the path ahead is dark and uncertain, I know that You are my guide and protector. Help me to surrender my fears to You and rest in the assurance of Your presence. Amen.

Reflection Question:

In what ways can you practice bravery this week, trusting that God is leading you even when the path seems uncertain?