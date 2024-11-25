My attitude was slipping, and I knew it. Somewhere along the way I had begun to focus on the negative rather than the positive and what I didn’t have rather than what I did have. As a result, all I could see was how lacking I was, rather than how blessed I was.

My negative attitude and I had become good friends—too good. Our gripe sessions fueled our friendship. And misery did, in fact, find good company. One day, after too many cups of tea at my self-absorbed pity party, I knew it was time to have an attitude check.

A friend of mine seemed to have the right idea. She had been posting a Thankful List on her Facebook page every day for about a year. Maybe it was time to follow suit.

THE THANKFUL LIST

I began posting my own daily Thankful List, listing five things I was thankful for. I had considered keeping it tucked away in my own prayer journal. However, I felt that going public with it would keep me intentional and hold me accountable.

I kept my lists simple. I kept them honest. And, most importantly, I kept them God-centered. He was, after all, the One to whom I was thankful!

I entered my days proclaiming His love in the morning and His faithfulness at night (Ps. 92:2). Day by day I awoke anticipating the Lord to show up. And He did! Watching for His blessings gave me something to consciously think about throughout my days. Sometimes He gave me little things that may or may not matter to anyone else, like sunshine on my walking path. Other times He made a more noticeable appearance, inviting me into a meaningful conversation with a friend or offering me a ministry opportunity. Whether big or small, each day, He gave me things to be grateful for.

It didn’t take long before sorrow and sighing fled, overcome by gladness and joy (Isa. 51:11b). Cultivating a grateful heart actually cultivated joy. Who knew?

Before I knew it, my Thankful List drew a crowd. It was a double blessing to think that others were being ministered to and encouraged by my newfound attitude of gratitude. Some were even inspired to begin their own. Maybe you are, too? If so, here are a few things I discovered along the way that might help:

1. Fix your eyes on Jesus.

Hebrews 12:2 instructs us to fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith. By setting joy before Him, Jesus was able to endure the cross. Looking to Jesus and His example also helps us set joy before us which will, in turn, help us keep our eyes off our woe-is-me attitude as we run the race with endurance.

2. Set your mind on things above.

The apostle Paul exhorts us to set our minds on things above, in other words, to consider things that will matter for eternity (Col. 3:2). He goes on to tell us how to do this in Phil. 4:8: think on things that are true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, and praiseworthy. When we see things from a heavenly vantage point, our perspective is renewed, our peace is restored, and our selfish attitude is replaced with His humble attitude (Phil. 2:5).

3. Reflect on God’s faithfulness.

If you’re in a hard place and find it challenging to be thankful, take some time to look back and see the thread of God’s faithfulness. Lamentations 3:19-23 says:

I remember my affliction and my wandering, the bitterness and the gall. I well remember them, and my soul is downcast within me. Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope: Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.

As we reflect on all God has done in our lives, we are more apt to find hope for our future. Great is His faithfulness.

4. Enter your day with thanksgiving in your heart.

We are to enter into His gates with thanksgiving and into His courts with praise (Ps. 100:4). Therefore, don’t wait until the end of your day before you thank God for all that He has done and is doing. Rather, begin your day with an attitude of gratitude, anticipating God to show up in personal ways. No doubt it will lift your spirits, encourage your heart, and give you a meaningful and purposeful focus throughout your day.

5. Go public.

Let a few friends know what you’re thankful for. Take it a step further and post it on social media. Declare God’s goodness in your life to those around you.

I proclaim your saving acts in the great assembly; I do not seal my lips, Lord, as you know. I do not hide your righteousness in my heart; I speak of your faithfulness and your saving help. I do not conceal your love and your faithfulness from the great assembly” (Ps. 40:9-10).

Ultimately, thankfulness doesn’t mean anything unless it’s geared toward the One from whom all blessings flow. So, let’s direct our praise to the One who is worthy of it. “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father” (Jas. 1:17). He is the Giver of all good things (1 Pet. 5:10). He is a heavenly Father who delights in giving good gifts to His children (Matt. 7:11). Being thankful for what He’s given us is God’s will for our lives (1Thess. 5:18). Therefore, let’s direct our praise to the One who is worthy of it.

Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise his holy name. Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits—who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion, who satisfies your desires with good things so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s” (Ps. 103:1-5).

It can be too easy to settle into a negative attitude and host continual pity parties alongside our other holiday events. Instead of focusing on the negative, will you join me in noticing our many blessings? Making your own Thankful List can open your eyes and shift your focus not only to the good gifts in your life, but to the God who gave them.

Read:

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Reflect:

What five things can you thank God for today? How might sharing your gratitude encourage others?

Pray:

Heavenly Father, create in me a heart of gratitude that recognizes Your goodness in the small and big moments of life. May my thankfulness draw me closer to You and inspire others to do the same. Amen.