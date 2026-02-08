Reminders from a God Who Cares

When fear and financial stress collide, God offers a gentle reminder of who we are to Him. Through an unexpected encounter with a sparrow, this reflection, by Rachel Larkin, points us back to the care of our faithful Father (Matt. 6:26).

Things were tough—very tough. The dollar amounts on the dentist’s quote blurred as my eyes filled with tears. So much money for repairing teeny tiny cracks in my back teeth. Stress-related, they said. As I sat there holding the paper, I knew I was a daughter of the King, free to come boldly to my Father—yet fear still crept in. Even daughters forget sometimes. And in that moment, I needed to be reminded not just that God is able, but that He is my Father.

So I opened my journal, not as someone begging for scraps, but as a daughter coming honestly to her Father. Still, the weight of the moment pressed in, and my prayer came out shaky. “Father God, how are we going to pay for this dental work? We are already struggling.” I waited—hopeful, unsure, and trusting that my Father would meet me in a way only He could.

My eyes were drawn outside, where a mama sparrow was earnestly plucking thin strands from a twisted, discarded rope on the ground. With each strand freed, she returned to her nest high in a nearby tree. I watched her for quite a while, struck by her quiet confidence and steady determination....

