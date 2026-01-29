The Face of Joy

One way of opening our eyes to just how many blessings God showers us with each week is to take time to “thank Him.” God sometimes powdered out on us blessings we had no idea He was going to bestow. A good conversation with a friend, a time of worship, a good night’s sleep, a day of work after a time of dull prayer. Gratitude gives birth to joy.

Joy has a public face. It is not meant to be hoarded or enjoyed quietly in the corner. It should be regularly released, especially in rejoicing. Sing aloud, shout, etc. Joy should be an everyday, enthusiastic public worship.

Take Pleasure in the Things That Please God

The enjoyment of the things that God enjoys has a joy all its own. “Finally, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things” (Phil. 4:8). When we see the moral qualities of God which He wants to impress on us, we delight in them. The more we see them, and the more we see them as God sees them, the more we should take time each day to think about such things.

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →