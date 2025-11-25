Trading Fear for Peace Through Trusting in God's Love

By: Samantha White

Ever since I was a child, I’ve struggled with worry. Even at a young age, the idea of something being out of my control felt terrifying. I feared being called on in class, dreaded group projects, and avoided leadership roles at all costs. I was also a people-pleaser to the point that it became unhealthy, leaving me anxious and constantly questioning myself: Was I doing enough? Was I good enough? Once I became a Christian, I even worried about whether I was “good enough” to call myself a child of God. Instead of seeing Him as a loving Father who had adopted me into His family, I mostly saw God as someone to fear, just as I feared many other things in life.

The Weight of Worry

As an adult, my worry escalated into full-blown anxiety, especially after I became a wife and mother. I loved my son more than words can describe, but I feared that I would fail him as a mother. I hadn’t had a typical relationship with my own mother, and I didn’t have a clear example of what a godly mother looked like. I only knew that I wanted to dedicate my life to God and my family, yet I constantly worried I wouldn’t be enough. Add the financial stress of a young married couple just starting out, college studies, and the balancing act of raising a child with limited support, and the fear felt overwhelming.

Some nights I would lie awake thinking about every possible thing that could go wrong for my family. I questioned every decision I made and doubted whether I was strong enough to guide my children in faith. The weight of responsibility felt crushing, and I realized that no amount of preparation or planning could give me the calm I so desperately needed.

I tried everything people suggested to ease anxiety: therapy, medication, exercise, plenty of outdoor time with my little one, and new hobbies to distract me from my worries. Nothing seemed to bring lasting peace. I was doing all the right things, yet my heart remained restless.

God Treasures the Birds—And You

One night, while reading my Bible, I came to Matt. 6:25–26,33–34. The words pierced my heart and changed my perspective:

Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life . . . Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? . . . Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself."

For the first time, I truly grasped that peace doesn’t come from controlling circumstances or meeting expectations. It comes from trusting God. I prayed that night for Him to calm my restless heart and anxious spirit and asked Him to help me seek His kingdom above all else. I wanted to stop being a woman of little faith and start living fully, trusting in God’s goodness.

It wasn’t an instant fix, though. I had to learn to see God not just as a righteous and holy judge, but also as a loving Father who delights in His children. He is just and merciful, holy and gracious. He had been waiting for me to let go of control and rest in His care. Once I did, I finally began to experience the deep, lasting peace that only He can provide.

Replacing Fear with Peace

Now, even in the midst of life’s challenges, I find contentment through Christ. I still face struggles, and at times my faith is tested, but the worry no longer dominates my thoughts. God has proven faithful over and over again, reminding me that He is in control and that His plan is perfect. When life feels overwhelming, I focus on His promises, reflect on all He has done, and remember that He reigns above every storm.

If you struggle with worry, start small. Write down your fears and lay them before God in prayer. Talk to a trusted friend or mentor who can point you back to His promises. Even tiny steps of trust can begin to shift your heart and help you experience the peace that only Christ provides.

Finding peace through Christ is a daily practice. It’s choosing prayer over panic, Scripture over fear, and trust over self-reliance. By placing our trust fully in the One who holds our lives in His hands, we can experience the perfect peace Scripture promises: “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you” (Isa. 26:3). My hope in sharing my story is that other women who struggle with worry will see that they, too, can experience true peace—not by changing their circumstances, but by surrendering to the One who never fails and whose love never wavers.

*Samantha White is a homemaker and mom of three with a heart for encouraging women in their walk with Christ. She holds a B.A. in English with an emphasis in Professional Writing and an M.S. in Library Science. She writes on faith, family, and countercultural Christian living.

For Further Study:

📖 Read:

Isaiah 26:3. Take a moment to consider how God has shown His faithfulness in past challenges. How does remembering His past faithfulness strengthen your trust today?

Matthew 6:25–34. What do you think about when you read Jesus’ advice on not worrying about tomorrow?

💭 Reflect:

What fears or worries do you tend to carry most often, and how do they affect your daily life?

How does trusting God change your perspective on circumstances you cannot control?

🙏 Pray:

Lord, help me release the fears that weigh on my heart. Teach me to trust Your love fully, to seek Your kingdom first, and to find peace in Your presence. When anxiety rises, remind me of Your promises and let Your perfect peace guard my heart and mind. Amen.