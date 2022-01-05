Finding Your Focus for the New Year

Several years ago, a friend shared with me how she approached a new year. In the fall she would ask the Lord for one word, phrase, or thought that He would like her to focus on in the upcoming year.

This concept was not entirely new to me because I had applied it in a ministry setting. Working with a theme for a year brought me to a place where seeking God was of the utmost importance as we looked at what God would do in the hearts and lives of the women in our church. That theme became our focus for the year.

I had never given much thought to having a personal theme for my life from year to year. And so, several years ago, I began to focus.

The first year there were two words: hurry slowly. I took this to mean that while I was busy about my Father's business, I was not to be so busy that when my Father wanted to direct or redirect my attention, I was too busy to hear Him. That was a fun year as God taught me lessons about "hurrying slowly."

The new year was not as much fun. The word for that year was attitude! "Why Lord, would you think there was something wrong with my attitude?" Rhetorically, I would inquire of the Lord, "Just because I get a little impatient or a little...well, you get my point." During the course of that year the Lord showed me areas of my life where my attitude was not pleasing to Him. Ouch! That hurt!

As I began to seek the Lord for the third year of my asking, "Lord, what's the focus for this year?", I already knew the answer. Have you ever known the answer to the question before you've been asked? Well, the Lord was not finished with me with regard to my attitude. And so, for another year God worked in my heart in such a way as to continue conforming me to the image of Christ.

I have to admit my goal for that year was to cooperate with God in any way I could. The thought of yet another year working on my attitude was more than I could bear!

A couple years ago the Lord released me into new beginnings. And what a year it was! As I look back, recording all of the new beginnings, I saw that not one month had gone by where the Lord did not begin something new. Wow! "In His time, He makes all things beautiful..."

Last year my word was focus. My questions at the beginning were "Why focus and on what and whom am I to focus?" As the months unfolded the Lord answered those questions.

First, He showed me that spiritual warfare is intensifying for believers. Have you felt the battle? If so, Ephesians 6 offers the protection of God's armor. God focused my attention on standing strong in HIS mighty power, reminding me of who He is.

Second, the Lord focused my calling. From Peter 2:9, He called me to lead women to walk a life holy in who they are in Christ.

Third, the Lord directed my attention to focus on Jesus. It is Jesus who, in the midst of life and work demands, shows us when to hurry slowly. It is Jesus who knows when we need an attitude adjustment. It is Jesus who knows when our focus needs to be turned toward Him.

One of the definitions of focus is adjustment for distinct vision. Perhaps this is the year God wants you to adjust your vision and start learning to focus. As you look at the year ahead, consider the following questions:

What is God's vision for my life? What is God's vision for my work? What is God preparing me for? Where am I leading those who follow me? Is it after Christ as I follow Him? What adjustments will God have to make in my life?

May these questions help you evaluate and focus your own life in God's plan this year.

~ By Pat Clary