Ready Your Heart for the New Year

In the last few weeks, we have said goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one. For some of us it’s “good riddance” to 2021, so we welcome 2022 with open arms. For others of us, we’re sad to leave 2021 behind because life-defining moments and memories made it a year that we don’t want to be over yet—a baby or grandbaby was born, you got a new job, you finally went on a dream trip, a new relationship happened, etc.—things that you will always cherish when you look back to 2021.

As we look ahead to this coming new year, we need to carve out some sacred time for “Reflections: What to keep and what to change?” To reflect simply means to “think deeply or carefully about.” And I would add to do so prayerfully. Talk to God about this past year and ask Him to show you where you’ve grown and what you’ve discovered in new ways about Him. And where there is still room for growth.

Reflection is needed because that’s where we can trace God’s faithfulness in our lives and see things that we might have otherwise forgotten about. Reflection helps us determine what needs to be left behind and what needs to be carried into the new year. Likely, there has been a mixture of both for all of us.

Sometimes when we talk about New Year’s Resolutions, it almost implies that everything in the past year was bad so it needs changing. However, if I were to survey you, I bet most, if not all of you, would have many things that happened in your lives this past year that were wonderful. I bet there were some amazing areas where you grew spiritually that you would want to carry into the new year with you. Maybe for the first time you prayed out loud in a group or maybe you became regular in your time with God. God is saying, “You go, girl. I loved seeing your open heart and readiness to step out in faith.” Or maybe you built time in your schedule to regularly care for yourself and just have some much-needed fun. Those things should be carried into the new year so God can continue to grow them in your life.

However, perhaps there are some things that definitely need to stay, and even be buried, in the past year. Maybe some bad attitudes that you developed that God needs to work on, or relationship conflicts that need to be resolved, bitterness to be let go of and be freed from. Or maybe you neglected God’s Word so you don’t want to carry that with you. You want to make changes so next year you can look back and say, “Wow, I met with God more frequently than I ever have; look what God did as a result of my small step of faith.”

For me, there are definitely some things I don’t want to carry with me into the new year, so I’m praying big prayers of courage that God will help me work on those areas and leave them in the past. I’m so grateful we have a God of new beginnings, a God who doesn’t define us by our past mistakes and failures. No, His mercies are new every morning (Lam. 3:23). He always stands ready to help us begin again and work afresh in our lives. Great is His faithfulness!

So why don’t you carve out some time with the Lord this next week to reflect on the past year.

1. Make a list with two columns: things you want to leave behind and things you want to carry with you into the new year.

I think you will be surprised when you see all the areas of growth you will want to carry into this new year!

2. For Your Journal:

List: 3 highlights (areas of growth/best memories); 3 disappointments (failures, missed opportunities); 3 game-changers (unexpected events that changed your life and relationship with God); 3 things you focused on (what you put most of your time into); 3 things you forgot (what you didn’t get around to); and reflect (how does this inform your plans for the new year?)

3. Spend some time thanking God.

Thank Him for all He’s done in your life this past year. Where did you grow closer to Him? In what areas did you become more like Jesus? What new habits did you form that have surprised you? Whatever happened this past year, be thankful for where God brought you.

Grab a cup of your favorite hot drink somewhere quiet and reflect on all God did in your life the past year. Intentionally ask Him what to keep and what to change, so He can continue doing the great things in your life that He has planned for you. You’ll be encouraged as you make your list!