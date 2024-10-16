Laughing at the Days to Come

My husband and I faced another once-in-a-lifetime event: Dave was retiring. I loved my hard-working husband and deeply wanted to help him relax and enjoy a retirement that blesses our marriage and fulfills God’s mission for us in our senior years together. I also loved my daytime solitude and my comfy, quirky schedule of freelance writing, ambling walks, and afternoon tea.

Only God could fully prepare me for the days ahead. Only He can fully equip any of us for the life-changes we face right now, such as relocation, illness, job loss, bankruptcy, divorce, ministry crisis, empty-nesting, or even welcome transitions like marriage, a promotion, a newborn child, or retirement.

Our Father wants to support us through these upheavals and transitions. We’re invited to “approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Heb. 4:16).

One early December morning, God directed my thoughts to 2 Cor. 9, where Paul prepared the church at Corinth for an upcoming collection for Jerusalem’s needy saints. God applied those verses to the offering of my attitude, time, and energy in retirement calling me to four heart adjustments.

4 HEART ADJUSTMENTS FOR LIFE'S TRANSITIONS

1. Grudging to Generous

Paul arranged for the Corinthians to prepare in advance “for the generous gift you had promised. Then it will be ready as a generous gift, not as one grudgingly given” (2 Cor. 9:5). I was being asked to give in to retirement, not reluctantly but wholeheartedly. Yet I could think of areas where I felt begrudging: opening my daily life, surrendering much of my cherished solitude, bearing with Dave’s few foibles (I have more), and honoring his preferences 24/7.

So I began to pray for a generous spirit, for grace to be:

Generous with my physical space and my “things.” Sharing time on the computer or yielding space in our small kitchen.

Generous with my time. Merging schedules. Accepting interruptions (I planned to continue writing). Adapting to changes of plans.

Generous with my solitude. Flexible with my habits of reading, taking walks, and going on personal retreats.

Generous with my conversation. Making small talk (especially first thing in the morning). Discussing dilemmas. Exchanging views on current events.

Generous in my thoughts. Checking negative menal commentary and fostering gracious thoughts instead. Being more Dave-conscious and less self-centered.

Giving meant I'd lose something; giving generously meant I'd lose a lot, on purpose. But as I yielded my rights, and comforts to God, He promised blessing: "Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously" (2 Cor. 9:6).

2. Dread to Eagerness

The apostle Paul said of the Corinthians, “I know your eagerness” for the upcoming collection (v. 2). What did I have to be eager about as my own “offering” loomed? What could I anticipate? I started a list:

God’s presence there to greet me at every point.

Quiet times becoming precious oases with Him.

Being Spirit-led into new discoveries and new growth.

Learning new aspects of God as the Holy Spirit applies the Word in fresh ways.

Growing closer to Dave.

Growing closer to other retired family and friends.

Enjoying a more relaxed, varied schedule.

Proving God’s promises and His supply.

With all those perks to look forward to, I could already feel God answering my prayer for an eager spirit watching for places to give readily and enthusiastically.

3. Sorrowful to Cheerful

“Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver” (v. 7). I wanted to give gladly. Even in the face of unexpected interruptions and changes of plans. When I’m not at my best, exhausted, or feeling down and beyond ready to take a break from giving. That’s when intentionality

would prove vital. “Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give” (emphasis mine). It would be much easier to remain cheerful when I’d predetermined to, with God’s help, to give as the Spirit led. And for those times when my heart wasn’t in it, Heb. 4:12 urged me to send up that silent prayer in the middle of my reluctance, to persevere until grace once again made gracious giving possible. By that grace, I could be cheerful in the face of change. As a result, I, like that the well-prepared Proverbs 31 woman, could “laugh at the days to come” (Prov. 31:25).

4. Scarcity to Supply

“Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will also supply and increase your store of seed and will enlarge the harvest of your righteousness” (v. 10). I could freely give because God was my Faithful Supply whose resources are infinite and whose storehouse is never depleted. God wasn’t guaranteeing good health, overflowing bank accounts, or perpetually high spirits in the coming years. He was simply asking me to trust Him as my Source and prove out verse 10 in retirement by leaning on two promises:

Promise #1: God Supplies the Seed.

In fact, God was already supplying me with spiritual seed through promises and insights (2 Cor. 9), meditation (listening to the Spirit), and prayer (talking His Word through and letting Him apply it).

Promise #2: God enlarges the harvest.

My prayers of surrender and petitions for grace, my weeks of Bible study, and those precious moments of communion with God would result in a harvest. Exactly what it would look like, I couldn’t yet know. But I was certain that if my heart would sprout peace, kindness, and joy, my life would bear a greater likeness to Jesus, and our marriage would testify to God’s grace. Dave’s last day of work finally arrived. Spirit-inspired, I prepared a homecoming with a table arrangement of helium balloons sporting witty retirement sayings, his slippers with the daily newspaper, and the new little coffeemaker he’d been wanting. I felt ready. On my own, I would have had misgivings an been mourning as I watched beloved routines disappear. But trusting God made all the difference! I truly could laugh at the days to come!

P.S. Months down the road, as I write this, I’ve seen that God’s lessons from 2 Cor. 9 were just what I needed for this season. Not that it’s been all roses. We occasionally got on each other’s nerves. Sometimes I had to repeat to myself, “Generous. Eager. Cheerful. Out of His Supply.” Those four heart adjustments will help to ease just about any of our life transitions. Giving of ourselves generously, willingly, cheerfully, and out of God’s abundant supply frees us to anticipate the future. To expect God’s enabling power. To laugh at the days to come.

Bible Verse:

"She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come." – Proverbs 31:25 (NIV)

Prayer:

Lord, help me to face the future with joy and faith. May I trust in Your provision and be eager to serve with a cheerful heart, knowing that You supply all my needs. Amen.

Reflections: