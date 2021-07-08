Finding Rejuvenation in the Green Space

I color code my calendar primarily to create a sense of balance in my life. Too much of any one color is a visual signal to me that I need to create more space in my life for another one.

As I looked at my calendar recently, green was the missing color in my life. Green visualizes for me the green pastures in Psalm 23, the same green pastures the Good Shepherd invites each of us to lie down in to restore our souls. "The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake" (Ps. 23:1-3).

My calendar wasn’t the only indication that I needed to create more green space in my life. I was physically tired, emotionally exhausted, and socially spent. I was resenting life's demands, and physical indicators flashed on the dashboard of my life.

A history of burnout has taught me the importance of caring for myself in order to be the best me I can be. I learned the hard way that if I don’t take care of myself and set aside times to strategically retreat, I begin to not only lose sight of, but actually forget those things in my life that I love to do—things that bring me enjoyment, energy, and a sense of well-being.

I knew I needed to be refilled, so I claimed an entire month to myself to fill my emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual tank. I set aside time to rest, restore, replenish, rejuvenate, and reignite to gain a renewed perspective. It was just what the Good Shepherd ordered.

This strategic retreat included:

Physical rest

Selective socialization—choosing to interact with people who built me up

Engaging in enjoyable activities that energize me rather than deplete me

Ministry to me rather than ministry by me

Taking extended time out to “be” in and savor God’s presence—nurturing myself and my walk with Him

My month of green space was an important reminder that these times can’t wait for a once-a-year time-out. Rather, I need to implement regular times throughout my year, to be intentional about these strategic retreats. I was also reminded of how much of a challenge resting can be with all the demands we face and the responsibilities we bear—all the more reason to be intentional about these times.

Lest you’re feeling the guilt that accompanies self-investment, let me remind you that rest is essential! In fact, it’s so essential that God included it as the third of His Ten Commandments. God Himself rested on the seventh day to relish in and enjoy His hard work in creation.

Jesus learned from His Father to take advantage of such times. Often in Scripture we see Him literally “heading for the hills” whenever He needed rest or solitude or time alone with His heavenly Father (Mark 1:36). He knew the value of caring for Himself if He was to properly care for others. He recognized that there were always needs and demands and responsibilities waiting for Him back in the valley.

Strategic retreats are not only essential, they’re biblical! Jesus’ invitation is an open one— “Come away to a quiet place and rest a while,” He beckons. “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matt. 11:28, 29).

If I don’t respond to Jesus’ invitation or do as Jesus did, life becomes drudgery in a hurry. Enjoyment turns into endurance. Opportunity turns into obligation. Obligation is opportunity with the joy taken out, and that is nothing close to the abundant life that Jesus died to give us (John 10:10)! He’s given us everything to enjoy (1 Tim. 6:17)! He tells us to delight ourselves in Him (Ps. 37:4). Why? Because He wants to give us the desires of our hearts. Those desires will align themselves with His desires as we lay down in the soft green grass. He wants to give good gifts to His children (Matt. 7:11). The Catechism says, “The chief end of man is to glorify God and enjoy Him forever.” So, what are we waiting for?

A big part of finding joy in the One who rejoices over me is giving myself permission to do just that—enjoy Him. What does that look like in my life?

I begin my day with “what do you want to do today, Lord?” and often He says, “What do you want to do?” You see, it doesn’t really matter, as long as we’re doing it together. Some days we call a friend, plan a menu for the week, go for a walk—other times we invite a friend to come along. Most of those days we spend time together in His Word—I snack on it or feast on it depending on the time I’m able to take. Sometimes we simply enjoy each other’s company in complete silence, other times I do a lot of talking. My hope is that, out of this fallow time laying down in green pastures, I will not only gain the restoration of my soul but also a renewed sense of energy, creativity, and perspective—rejuvenation at its best!

I was comparing notes with a good friend of mine who makes sure her rejuvenation times include something fun, something satisfying, and something restful. Green space looks different for everyone. Here’s what it looks like in my life:

Walking – especially in nature and extra-especially by water!

Reading

Writing

Knitting

Cooking

Selective socializing

Spending time in solitude

Soaking in a tub

Exercising

Dating my husband

Vacationing

Planning fun times with my kids and grandkids

Extended time in Bible reading and prayer

It’s in green pastures where the Lord makes known to me the path of life; in His presence there is fullness of joy; at His right hand are pleasures forevermore (Ps. 16:11).

What does your green space look like?