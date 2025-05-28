The Joy of Holy Fun

Years ago, my mom, sisters, and I attended a huge women’s conference in the Chicago area. We were looking forward to a weekend of spiritual refreshment and fun. However, just minutes into the main session, an unmistakable odor began to fill the air. It grew stronger and stronger until we finally discovered the culprit—an attendee behind us was eating a can of tuna! If that wasn’t shocking enough, she proceeded to open a second can and polish that off too, leaving the empty tins under my sister’s seat. Every time she moved, we heard the unmistakable clunking of tin cans.

Singing praise songs amid that fishy aroma? Not so easy. But instead of letting it ruin our experience, we chose to find the humor in it. To this day, we still laugh about the infamous “tuna conference.”

THE GIFT OF LAUGHTER

When was the last time you had a belly-aching, tear-streaming laugh? Or just some plain old fun? Many people believe fun isn’t spiritual or that it’s not important in a Christian’s life. But I believe God created fun and humor because He knew how much we’d need that soul medicine in a fallen world.

God built joy and celebration into creation. Just think of the animals He made—giraffes, penguins, or the platypus! How could we doubt that we serve a fun-loving Creator? Since we are made in God’s image (Genesis 1:26), having a sense of humor is part of how we are wired.

A LIFESTYLE OF FUN

Growing up, fun was a way of life in my family. My mom always found ways to bring joy into everyday moments. Now, in today’s chaotic world, life can feel so heavy, burdened with responsibilities and hardships. But fun gives us a break so we can carry on. Proverbs 17:22 tells us, "A cheerful heart is good medicine." That means laughter isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity!

Fostering fun is about celebrating life in all we do—our work, relationships, and service. Ecclesiastes 3:4 reminds us there is “a time to weep and a time to laugh.” Many of us have mastered the “time to weep” part, but we often forget to embrace the “time to laugh.”

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH FUN PEOPLE

If you struggle to have fun, spend time with people who do! Fun is contagious. Even in difficult moments, God often provides a small dose of humor to lift our spirits. I’ve found that when there’s seemingly nothing to laugh about, God has a way of showing me something funny in the situation.

HOLY REST AND PLAY

God designed us for fun, and He even built it into creation. Genesis 2:2-3 tells us that on the seventh day, God rested and declared it holy. We don’t often associate fun, play, or celebration with holiness, but God does! The Sabbath is not just about abstaining from work—it’s about worship, relaxation, and having fun.

Fun isn’t frivolous; it’s part of how God created us to thrive. It means taking a break, enjoying recreation, and embracing moments of lightness. Play and rest deserve dignity because we were designed with a need for both.

GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION FOR HOLY FUN

How can we celebrate life when it feels like an endless stretch of work? All work and no play leads to burnout and exhaustion. But God, in His wisdom, not only gave us a day for rest—He called it holy.

So go ahead! Laugh, celebrate, and make time for joy. Let’s reclaim fun as a holy gift and embrace the lighthearted moments God gives us. Give yourself permission to have some holy fun!

For Further Study

📖 Read:

🔍 Reflect:

What do you believe about fun and faith?

Do you view celebration and rest as “spiritual”?

Why or why not?

🙏 Pray:

Lord, help me rediscover the gift of joy You’ve built into Your creation. When life feels heavy or routine, remind me that laughter and fun are not distractions but beautiful reflections of Your heart. Give me permission to embrace lighthearted moments without guilt, knowing they are part of the life You designed for me. Teach me to see joy not as an escape, but as an act of worship. Amen.