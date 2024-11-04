The Power of Laughter

I wrote “Laugh every day” as one of my New Year’s resolutions. Yep, right up there with lose 15 pounds and write an encouraging note to someone every week. Crazy to think that I need to remind myself to laugh. But with my tendency to stress and worry, it fit.

Sitting in my favorite chair with a cup of tea in hand, I researched Bible verses about laughter during my morning devotions. A quick Google search also informed me of the health benefits of laughter. What did I learn? I need to stop taking myself so seriously and laugh more.

Sometimes that’s easier said than done. After the loss of my husband, holidays often are downright depressing. I try to stay upbeat but they can just get me down. I miss what I no longer have. I grieve for my boys because they’ve missed the influence of their dad. Seeing others enjoy holidays with all their family can sometimes lead to a downward spiral.

Have you been there? Are you in a season of disappointment and pain? Are you sleepless from worry? Does grief have a grip on you? Maybe you’ve lost your joy, and laughter is a rare occurrence in your life.

My late husband loved to laugh. I mean, a good belly laugh most of the time. He teased, he laughed, he smiled. He loved being with people and laughing with people. I, on the other hand, have resorted to reminding myself—in writing—to laugh.

Oh but it’s good to laugh. Research says that not only is laughter a result of comic relief, but it provides stress relief, among other health benefits. It’s good for us spiritually, emotionally, and physically. While high stress levels make us too revved up to sleep well—laughter can bust up that stress and bolster us into getting a better night’s sleep.

Proverbs 17:22 agrees. “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” This “medicine” is free and available anywhere, anytime, and to anyone.

Funny thing is, now every laugh reminds me of the promise I made to myself. And that brings joy to my soul.

What makes you smile? Write it down; keep it close to your heart.

Live. Breathe. Enjoy the day and be thankful for God-given moments to laugh and de-stress. Allow yourself moments of joy and laughter, even in your grief.

Restore the joy in your life and renew your mind—and laugh.

Read:

“You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing. You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy” (Psalm 30:11, NLT).

“He will yet fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy” (Job 8:21).

“Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy. Then it was said among the nations, ‘The LORD has done great things for them.’ The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy” (Ps. 126:2-3).

“Blessed are you who hunger now, for you will be satisfied. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh” (Luke 6:21).

Reflect:

Do you find yourself needing to remind yourself to laugh or be joyful? Why or why not? When was the last time you truly laughed? How did it make you feel? How might laughter help you face challenges in your life?

Pray:

Father, thank You for the gift of laughter and for the healing it brings to my heart. Even in difficult seasons, please help me find moments to laugh and let go of my worries. Remind me that laughter and joy are signs of Your love and presence in my life. Grant me a cheerful heart that sees Your blessings, even in times of grief. Amen.