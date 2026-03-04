Lessons I Learned on the Road to Satisfaction

In a world that promises satisfaction everywhere but delivers it nowhere, this article shares a personal faith journey of learning to trade temporary pleasures for the lasting fullness found in God’s love.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By T. Windahl

God desires for us to be satisfied, but living in our world, this can be a daily battle. Social media, TV commercials, billboards, advertisements, magazines, and more clamor for our attention—all the while trying to convince us that true satisfaction is found in the things of this world. Possessions, hobbies, food, activities, relationships, work, movies, TV and so much more are promised to bring us happiness. But, can those things fully satisfy us?

A Shocking Revelation and God’s Classroom

Years ago, God showed me that I was looking for satisfaction in the things of this world. I was shocked at the revelation, but as I looked closer at my life, I could see it was true. I was looking for satisfaction in hobbies, relationships, and possessions—all of which satisfied me for a time, but in the long run left me searching for more.

Looking back now, I clearly remember the following three experiences God used in the classroom of life to get my attention and to teach me about satisfaction.

Learning to Be Satisfied

One day I happened to read Ps. 90:14: “Satisfy us each morning with your unfailing love, so we may sing for joy to the end of our lives.” That verse seemed to jump off the page at me. Days later, it was still on my mind when I sensed God nudging me to pray those words. As I began to daily pray Ps. 90:14, God revealed to me that I had been looking to things in the world for satisfaction. . . instead of His love.

I prayed that verse for a while, and God answered my prayer; He began satisfying me with His love. When He did, the things of this world began to lose their sparkle.

