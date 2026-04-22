When God led her family into the unknown, she struggled to understand His ways. Letting go of control, she discovered freedom in trusting Him. Even without clarity, she learned to follow with faith, confident that His plans were good.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

by Nancy Kreitzer

From the beginning of Creation, God has been masterfully working to establish His Kingdom and righteousness through the lives of people just like you and me who, by His grace, have surrendered to His Lordship. About twenty-five years ago He took my broken, sin-scarred life and sealed it with His beloved Spirit, giving me a new heart that's not only able to see and hear His call to follow, but one that longs to see His kingdom come and His will be done.

Together with Christ my spirit yearns for the fulfillment of His purposes, but my flesh often resists (Rom. 8:7). This internal conflict that Paul speaks about in Rom. 7:15 forms the reality of my daily life as I seek to take thoughts captive to the obedience of Christ (2 Cor. 10:5) and resist the world, the flesh, and the devil so that I can joyfully follow God's calling and produce fruit for His kingdom.

One of the most difficult, yet incredibly amazing, aspects of living by faith has been coming to grips with God's mysterious ways. Sometimes His will just feels right — like when He answers "yes" to a request I've been praying about for a long time, or when He delivers me from a difficult situation, showering me with unexpected blessings. When these scenarios play out, I'm able to marvel at His ability to masterfully control even the most intricate details of life, and contemplating His character brings great comfort.

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