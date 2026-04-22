Purpose-Fool: Finding My God-Given Purpose

After losing her bakery, Lisa Banirian discovers that purpose isn't earned through striving. In surrender and trust, she finds peace, clarity, and a deeper calling — proof that God's timing is always more beautiful than our own plans.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Lisa Banirian

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart” (Jer. 1:5).

I spent most of my adult life chasing my calling in a wayward pursuit. But if God had handed me the roadmap of my purpose in life, I would have missed the privilege of knowing and walking alongside Him through the masterful journey He designed for me.

My journey toward God's purpose for me did not begin with clarity, but with the scent of bread.

An Early Gift

There is no scent quite like freshly baked bread or the sweet, intoxicating aroma of pastries drifting through the air as you step into a bakery. That smell has the power to transport me into a memory. Since I was a young girl, I always felt an uplifting joy walking into a bakery and seeing the beautiful variety of pastries through the display glass. Baking was always there, quietly woven into my story.

Yet that gift lay dormant for years—not forgotten by God, but held in reserve for His perfect timing. Though I worked in my neighborhood bakery in high school, I never imagined it becoming more than a summer job. What I didn’t know then was that God would later use that very gift to reveal a hidden dream—at the most unexpected time of my life. During COVID. On maternity leave. With a newborn in my arms. In between moving houses.

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