That’s How Seeds Work

Lysa TerKeurst traces a wild pumpkin vine to seeds she never planted — and finds a picture of grace. What we feed our hearts grows quietly, until one day the fruit of time spent with Jesus becomes impossible to miss.

This article originally appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Lysa TerKeurst

While walking on the prayer path on my property one day, I saw a thick, swirly vine I’d never noticed before. I knew it wasn’t part of the landscaping, and my curiosity was piqued.As I traced the twists and turns of its branches back through the fence, I was shocked to discover a huge, fully grown pumpkin right there in my yard. Yes, a pumpkin!That may not be unusual for you, but I don’t have a garden in my yard. I remembered that my granddaughters had been carving a pumpkin there months earlier. What I could see now was the obvious fruit of seeds that must have fallen to the ground. I never saw the seeds, but I didn’t need to. The fruit I could now see was undeniable evidence that the seeds had been there. That is simply how it works with seeds. Whatever kind of seed goes into the ground is the kind of fruit that eventually comes out of the ground.

The same is true of our hearts and lives.

When we spend consistent time with Jesus, the seed of His righteousness grows in our hearts and produces the fruit in our lives that today’s verse talks about—“love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (Gal. 5:22–23, NLT).

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