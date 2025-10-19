Feeling Stuck at a Secular Job

By: Cherie Burbach

For the last couple of years, I’ve worked at my church and of course, here at JBU, where faith is a central component. But for the majority of my life, I’ve worked in secular spaces, where talking about my faith wasn’t encouraged. So, while I enjoy talking about the Bible and telling others how God has been my father and friend, I also know that He will likely work in ways I haven’t thought of.

Psalm 139:1–12 says that there is nowhere we can go where God isn’t already present. God is in us, so when we enter secular spaces, we can bring His love and His way with us.

If you’ve ever felt frustrated in your job because you wished God could use you for something bigger, I want to encourage you. Not all of us are going to be preachers or have large platforms where we can share His Word, but God has consistently shown us in the Bible that He will use the most unlikely person to do something extraordinary. Perhaps that’s you, right where you are now...

✨ Want more encouragement? Read the full article in Just Between Us Magazine on Substack—your weekly source of biblical encouragement for women.

Read the Full Article in the Magazine →