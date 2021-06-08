Putting First Things First - God's Way

Sometimes it’s hard to figure out what we should be doing. There’s so much to be done and all of it seemingly legitimate and necessary. How then do we decide which part of the all must be done today?

We can try and make a list of our priorities, but it’s hard to see which is the most important thing of all the important tasks we list. Jesus said, “Seek first His kingdom” (Matt. 6:33). The overarching principle is to put the King and His interests first. This does not necessarily mean church things, or religious rituals or exercises. Putting the King first may mean mothering, practical tasks, career advancement, even rest or recreation. We need to try and work out What the King Says Is First Today. This delivers us from a rigid hierarchy of priorities, e.g. God first, family next, church last, or family first, church next, me last, etc.

All of us are different. We are in different seasons of life. Our gifts, family and spiritual maturity varies. However can we judge what others should be putting first? We can’t and we shouldn’t. It’s hard enough to sort it out for ourselves.

It’s a start if we can be obedient to the priorities He dictates on a day-to-day basis. We need to be flexible as we find our list of priorities changing from day to day. Today the King may say -- stay home and mother. Tomorrow -- go and witness to a neighbor or teach a Bible study. The next day He may ask us to allow other people to care for our children. A friend of mine says if Jesus is first, you’ll know what’s next!

For women who serve Jesus, priorities abound. It’s not a question of choosing between good and bad, but between better and best! We know God needs to set our agendas and chart our course -- but how? If only He would type us out a schedule every day! But, instead, He lets us do that.

Choices, after all, are one of God’s great gifts to us. They give us a chance to fathom it out and grow because of the decisions we make. What a privilege to have God trust us to decide what comes first on a day-to-day basis. May He not be disappointed.