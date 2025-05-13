Armed for Battle

During the course of my growing-up years, television broadcasts brought into our home various reports and visual images of wars that mostly took place on foreign soil. Many of us can recall the vivid photographs contained in LIFE magazine—pictures that captured the victories and viciousness, captives and casualties that resulted from ensuing battles. While these wars were real, they didn’t touch my life very deeply. They were events that happened to someone else, somewhere else.

Over the years, I continued to catch glimpses of war, of battles that deeply impacted the lives of those they touched—often immobilizing or eliminating faithful soldiers from the frontlines of service. I’ve never served in an official military capacity, yet I’ve discovered as a Christian that each day we serve on the frontlines of a different type of battlefield—the battlefield that hosts the war that rages between those seeking to live as victorious Christians and the illusive enemy who fervently seeks to eliminate his opponents.

UNDERSTANDING THE SPIRITUAL BATTLE

What is this battle over? Throughout Scripture, we see that the battle is for the hearts and minds of those who seek to serve the Lord. And who is the enemy? Ephesians 6:12 informs us that we wrestle against the powers, principalities, and rulers of darkness—namely Satan.

While most of us would like to settle into the “warm fuzzies” of a comfortable Christian walk, the truth is that if we are seeking to serve the Lord wholeheartedly, we will indeed encounter battles designed to place us on the casualty list. Because we’re all different, your battle may occur in a different area of life than mine; but I would venture to guess that the war is waged in a similar fashion. For the life of each Christian, there are three main areas that are under greatest attack: the battle for the heart, for the mind, and for the soul.

THE BATTLE FOR THE HEART

From the outpouring of one’s heart, the Lord is able to draw others unto Himself. It comes as no surprise then that a foundational area of attack is on the heart, to harden the heart so that little or nothing pours forth. Bitterness, unresolved hurt, envy, jealousy, and unconfessed sin each play a part in waging war against the heart. These issues allow the enemy opportunities to creep in. Before we know it, our once supple heart becomes calloused and insensitive, cynical and reserved, less inclined to trust in God or to care for others. How can the Lord reach others through us if our hearts are hardened, occupied with bitterness, or cluttered with unresolved issues?

THE BATTLE FOR THE MIND

In addition to the battle for the heart, there is the war that rages for the mind of the Christian. Romans 12:2 states that as we think within ourselves, so we are. The mind is profoundly influenced by what it takes in. Words spoken by family, friends, or significant others may bring with them wounds that impair us, resulting in a battle against the enemies of self-doubt, worthlessness, shame, or insignificance. Things we set before our eyes are captured within our mind as well. Images or thoughts that are impure and ungodly tend to take root, waging war within the private recesses of our minds. Over time, as the mind becomes clouded regarding the truths of God, the believer is unable to see with clarity or understand with accuracy the call and character of Christ in their life.

THE BATTLE FOR THE SOUL

Lastly is the battle for the soul. As a Christian, it can be easy to “talk a good talk”; but the truth of our walk lies in what we treasure most deeply within our souls. For Christ to be on the throne of our hearts requires putting Him first above all else. Often the battle for our time crowds out our quiet moments with Christ, leaving us defenseless when trials and times of battle come upon us. If our priorities aren’t adjusted, we in turn become lukewarm, limited in our effectiveness for affecting those around us for the Lord.

PRACTICAL STEPS TO VICTORY

It has been said that God can use life’s setbacks to move us ahead. Indeed, He can work in our lives amidst these various battlefields to strengthen us for the service at hand. Like the tuning of guitar strings, slight adjustments can make a big difference. In order to be victorious in our walk and able to withstand the battles that come our way, we must first let Christ take precedence at the heart of our lives. Practical steps include spending a few quality moments with Him each day through time in His Word, prayer, and journaling. Familiarity with the Lord often breeds complacency; yet if we are to be fruitful in our walk, we must be faithful in our walk.

A second step is to tend to any unfinished business. Confess any sins that stand between you and the Lord. Commit yourself to working through unresolved hurts and issues within your own heart, or conflicts that have occurred between you and another person. Romans 12:18 exhorts us to be at peace with all men as much as is possible within our own abilities.

Finally, be careful what you place before your eyes and into your mind. As we open ourselves up to unwholesome images or information, we create an atmosphere within the mind that invites a battle for our thoughts. Philippians 4:8 instructs us to meditate on things that are true, honest, just, pure, lovely, and of good repute. A mind is a terrible thing to waste!

STANDING FIRM IN FAITH

Battles will occur within the life of every Christian. As we seek to walk upright before the Lord, the silent enemies of our life will seek to deter or destroy our walk of faithfulness. Yet the Lord promises in Eph. 4:13 that we can do everything through Him who strengthens us. Stand firm, be faithful, and stay focused. Keep your gaze upon Him in order that you may be able to run the race that He unfolds before you.

~ By Patty Stump

For Further Study

📖 Read:

💭 Reflect:

Which area feels most under attack right now—your heart, your mind, or your soul?

What unresolved hurt or pattern of thought might be making you spiritually vulnerable?

How can you daily “put on” the armor of God in practical ways?

🙏 Pray:

Lord, help me to see the battles I’ve been avoiding or ignoring. Strengthen me to guard my heart from bitterness, my mind from lies, and my soul from weariness. I want to walk in Your truth, fully dressed for battle—not in fear, but in faith. Help me to stand firm in You. Amen.